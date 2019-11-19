Where to watch Germany vs Northern Ireland tonight – on TV and online

Germany vs Northern Ireland − Where and when to watch tonight’s Euro 2020 qualifier

Germany face Northern Ireland tonight, with Germany having already qualified for Euro 2020 and Northern Ireland having secured a place in the playoffs. All the same, tonight’s Euro 2020 qualifier could still be an entertaining game between two international sides littered with top talent. Here’s how you can watch Germany vs Northern Ireland on any device.

Germany vs Northern Ireland kick-off time

The game kicks off at 7:45 GMT this evening, which is 8:45pm local time in Frankfurt, where the match is being played.

Germany vs Northern Ireland TV channel

Sky Sports has exclusive rights to this encounter, and the match will be shown on Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 7:40pm.

How to live stream Germany vs Northern Ireland − even if you’re not in the UK

Sky subscribers will be able to watch it on nearly any device for no additional cost – be it a smartphone, tablet, PC, or laptop – via the Sky Go app.

Non-Sky customers can watch it by buying a Now TV pass from £9.99. If you haven’t yet signed up for Sky Sports or Now TV, note that it can take a little while for channels and streaming access to activate after signing up, so act fast to avoid disappointment.

Here are some handy links to get you started:

Worried that you might not be able to access Sky Go where you are? A common workaround is to use a VPN – and our guide to the best VPNs for streaming is the obvious place to get started choosing the one that’s right for you. We’ve also rounded up three of the best VPNs for streaming below:

Best VPNs For Streaming ExpressVPN No.1 trusted VPN on the market, with unrestricted access to Netflix, HBO and iPlayer. Get 49% off on their one year subscription and receive a further three months completely free. NordVPN NordVPN is one of the fastest and most secure VPN services with unlimited and private P2P. Pay for a 3 year subscription and save 75%. ProtonVPN Proton VPN is one of the newer VPNs on the market. It has a strong focus on privacy and has a verified no logging claim. Sign up for as little as $4 a month and save up to $72 on your yearly bill.

Germany vs Northern Ireland match preview

Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill has billed the game the perfect preparation for the European Championships, should his side reach the finals. They will go into a play-off round in March.

Germany aren’t without their weaknesses at the moment, despite the fact they’ve qualified, as Joachim Low attempts to bring through a new generation of talent. In their last meaningful competitive match they drew 2-2 with Argentina, throwing away a 2-0 lead. Back in September they lost 4-2 at home to the Netherlands, in a performance that disappointed fans and pundits alike.

Joachim Low famously ejected Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng from his Germany side following the team’s horrific World Cup showing. Now though, the team is severely lacking in central defence and has been found out numerous times since, leaking more goals than German fans are accustomed to.

Will Northern Ireland be able to take advantage of this? They’re better known for their gritty defensive capabilities and their backline, led by Leicester stalwart, Jonny Evans.

Last time out they impressively prevented a free-flowing Netherlands side from scoring, but the 0-0 draw in Belfast didn’t exactly showcase Northern Ireland’s attacking capabilities. However, it did show that the current team can go toe-to-toe with more highly ranked sides.

When Northern Ireland faced Germany back in September they suffered a 2-0 home defeat. It’s hard to see them reversing things tonight but they have never been a team to write off and some great talents will be on show, despite the low stakes nature of the game.

Staff Writer George recently joined the Trusted Reviews team after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student and won 'BBC…