Germany U21 vs Spain U21 Live Stream: Watch the European Championship final online

Spain face off against Germany at the Stadio Friuli this afternoon in the European U21 Championship final. It’s a repeat of the 2017 showpiece, which Germany won 1-0. Our guide reveals all you need to know to watch Germany U21 vs Spain U21 online whether you’re in the UK or abroad, including full live stream details and the kick-off time.

Germany U21 vs Spain U21 kick-off time

The Germany U21 vs Spain U21 kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm BST, which is 8:45pm local time in Udine, Italy, where the game is being played.

Germany U21 vs Spain U21 TV channel

Sky Sports has the broadcast rights to this, and Germany U21 vs Spain U21 is being shown on Sky Sports Football. Coverage begins at 7:30pm.

How to live stream Germany U21 vs Spain U21 − wherever you are

If you’re a Sky subscriber, you can watch it on nearly any device – be it a smartphone, tablet, PC, or laptop – for no additional cost, via the Sky Go app.

You can buy a Sky Sports pass on the Now TV platform, and watch via iOS, Android, on the web or via a set-top box with the Now TV app. Non-Sky customers can watch the game for a nominal fee, either by signing up for a Sky Sports Mobile TV subscription, or by buying a NOW TV pass from just £7.99.

Here are some handy links to get you started:

Worried that you might not be able to access Sky Go where you are? A common workaround is to use a VPN – and our guide to the best VPNs is the obvious place to get started choosing the one that’s right for you.

Germany U21 vs Spain U21 − Match preview

Including this one, La Rojita have reached four of the past five European U21 Championship finals, and together, Germany and Spain have won a remarkable four of the last five European U21 Championships, dating back to 2009.

Germany are just about the favourites coming into tonight’s match. They dominated Denmark (3-1) and Serbia (6-1), before drawing to Austria (1-1) in the group stages. Their most impressive feat, however, came in the semi-final, where they recorded a hard-fought 4-2 win over Romania, who up to that point looked like they might be the strongest side in the competition.

Spain, though, made light work of France in the last round, romping to a 4-1 victory despite going 1-0 down early on. Prior to that, they thrashed Poland (5-0), beat Belgium (2-1) and… lost 3-1 to Italy.

Whichever side you’ll be supporting, let’s hope we get an entertaining end to what has been an outstanding tournament.

Spain U21 squad

Antonio Sivera, Unai Simón, Daniel Martín; Jesús Vallejo, Aarón Martín, Jorge Meré, Unai Nuñez, Martín Aguirregabiria, Pol Lirola, Junior Firpo, Marc Roca; Fabián Ruiz, Carlos Soler, Mikel Merino, Dani Ceballos, Mikel Oyarzabal, Manu Vallejo, Igor Zubeldia, Alfonso Pedraza, Pablo Fornals; Borja Mayoral, Rafa Mir, Dani Olmo

Germany U21 squad

Alexander Nübel, Florian Müller, Markus Schubert; Benjamin Henrichs, Lukas Klostermann, Jonathan Tah, Timo Baumgartl, Maximilian Mittelstädt, Waldemar Anton, Felix Uduokhai, Robin Koch; Maximilian Eggestein, Levin Öztunali, Mahmoud Dahoud, Suat Serdar, Nadiem Amiri, Florian Neuhaus, Arne Maier, Eduard Löwen; Lukas Nmecha, Luca Waldschmidt, Marco Richter, Johannes Eggestein

