The 11th stop on the 2019 Formula One world tour is the Hockenheimring in Baden-Württemberg, a circuit that Lewis Hamilton has rather fond memories of. Yes, it’s time for the 2019 German Grand Prix, with practice, qualifying and the main race spread across Friday, Saturday and Sunday. You’ll be pleased to hear that there are no early morning starts this weekend.

Our guide explains how to catch this weekend’s German Grand Prix action, including channels and UK times for practice races, qualifying and, of course, the main event. Plus, how to live stream everything, no matter where in the world you are.

Hamilton has won the last two German GPs, and comes into this weekend’s race off the back of a memorable victory at Silverstone. With 223 points to his name, he’s way ahead of the pack. Mercedes teammate Valterri Bottas is his closest challenger, but he’s still a whopping 39 points off the pace.

The shockingly off-colour Sebastian Vettel is fourth and a full 100 points behind his arch-rival. Worse still for the German, he had a stinker at the German Grand Prix last year, crashing out having led the race.

But what’s this? Vettel led Ferrari to a one-two in first practice. Charles Leclerc was second fastest, with Hamilton just behind.

German Grand Prix Schedule – What time is the F1 on TV?

Here’s this weekend’s German Grand Prix race schedule (all times BST):

Friday, July 26

9:45am − German GP Practice One build-up

10am − German GP Practice One

1:45pm − German GP Practice Two build-up

2pm − German GP Practice Two

Saturday, June 27

10:45am − German GP Practice Three build-up

11am − German GP Practice Three

1pm − German GP Qualifying build-up

2pm − German GP Qualifying

4:30pm − The F1 Show

Sunday, June 28

12:30pm − German GP Pit Lane

1:30pm − German GP On the Grid

2:10pm − THE GERMAN GRAND PRIX

4pm − German GP Paddock

6:30pm − German GP full race replay

German Grand Prix – TV channel and live stream details

Sky now has exclusive rights to F1 in the UK. If you’re a Sky subscriber, you can tune in – in 4K, no less – on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports F1 and Sky One. You can also tune in using the Sky Go mobile app, at no additional charge. Here are some quick-links to help you:

Worried that you might not be able to access Sky Go where you live? A common workaround is to use a VPN – and we’ve rounded up three of the best VPNs for streaming below:

If you’re not a Sky customer, but desperately don’t want to miss this season’s opener, you can watch the action by picking up a NOW TV Sports Pass, which will set you back either £8.99 (for a Day Pass) or £14.99 (for a Week Pass). The Week Pass is obviously the best value for F1 fanatics, especially if you’re completely free on both Saturday and Sunday morning.

To catch Channel 4’s highlights from 7pm on Sunday, you’ll need to head to the normal broadcast channel or the All 4 website linked below for an on-demand service:

Alternatively, you can watch the action using the All 4 mobile app:

