German GP: F1 schedule, UK times and how to watch on TV and online

Channel 4 and Sky both have TV rights for the 2018 Formula 1 season, and the German GP is the eighth of the ten races that will be shown by both broadcasters – online and on live TV.

If you’re a Sky subscriber, you can watch everything – in 4K, no less – on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports F1. You can also catch the action using the Sky Go mobile app, at no additional charge. Here are some quick-links to help you:

Alternatively, you can watch all of the key events for free on Channel 4.

And finally, if you’re not a Sky customer, but desperately don’t want to miss a moment of the action, you can pick up a NOW TV Sports Pass, which will set you back £6.99 for a Day Pass or £10.99 for a Week Pass – the latter of which is the best value for F1 fans, as it will cover them from Friday to Sunday.

You can access Now TV in a number of ways, including apps for your phone, tablet or smart TV, or streaming devices and sticks. Now TV has its own dedicated streaming box that you can pick up for a bargain price alongside 3 months of the Entertainment Pass, for example.

