German GP: F1 schedule, UK times and how to watch on TV and online

The eleventh race of the 2018 Formula 1 season is right around the corner, with the German Grand Prix scheduled to take place this weekend. Here’s our guide on how to watch the action unfold from the United Kingdom, including channels and times for practice races, qualifying and the main event.
Lewis Hamilton had a fantastic race at the British Grand Prix, recovering from his first-lap spin and crossing the line in second, but he’ll need to finish first in the German Grand Prix to start closing the gap between himself and table leader Vettel – so we can expect an exciting race as the Brit attempts to claw back the lead he so craves.
German Grand Prix Schedule: What time is the F1 on TV?
The German Grand Prix will kick off at 2:10 pm (BST) on July 22. You won’t have to wait till then, however, to watch Vettel, Hamilton, Bottas, Ricciardo and the rest of the German F1 competitors whizz around the Hockenheimring – practice sessions will commence on July 20 and qualifying will take place on July 21.
Here’s the schedule:
Friday, July 20
- 10 am – German GP Practice 1
- 2 pm – German GP Practice 2
Saturday, July 21
- 11 pm – German GP Practice 3
- 2 pm – German GP Qualifying Session
Sunday, July 22
- 12:30 pm – German GP Drivers’ Parade
- 1 pm – German GP Starting Grid Presentation
- 1:54 pm – National Anthem
- 2:10 pm – The German Grand Prix
German Grand Prix: How to watch the German GP online and on TV
Channel 4 and Sky both have TV rights for the 2018 Formula 1 season, and the German GP is the eighth of the ten races that will be shown by both broadcasters – online and on live TV.
If you’re a Sky subscriber, you can watch everything – in 4K, no less – on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports F1. You can also catch the action using the Sky Go mobile app, at no additional charge. Here are some quick-links to help you:
Alternatively, you can watch all of the key events for free on Channel 4.
- Watch: Channel 4 Online
And finally, if you’re not a Sky customer, but desperately don’t want to miss a moment of the action, you can pick up a NOW TV Sports Pass, which will set you back £6.99 for a Day Pass or £10.99 for a Week Pass – the latter of which is the best value for F1 fans, as it will cover them from Friday to Sunday.
You can access Now TV in a number of ways, including apps for your phone, tablet or smart TV, or streaming devices and sticks. Now TV has its own dedicated streaming box that you can pick up for a bargain price alongside 3 months of the Entertainment Pass, for example.
