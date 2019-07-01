Geralt is looking suave in our first look at Netflix’s The Witcher series

Netflix has released a number of new promotional images for The Witcher original series, which is coming to the streaming service later this year.

Henry Cavill will be in the starring role as Geralt of Rivia, a casting choice that left many doubtful when it was first announced. But these images seem to have subverted expectations amongst fans.

We were among the skeptics, although after seeing the actor clad in costume and make-up, he looks far more fitting as the character. Still a little too youthful, though. He’s also lacking his silver sword, but we imagine that won’t be the case for long.

The Witcher wasn’t the only character to be unveiled, with Yennefer of Vengerburg and Ciri also being unveiled with their own images, played by Anya Cholatra and Freya Allan respectively.

Known for his roles in Man of Steel and Mission Impossible: Fallout, Henry Cavill was an unexpected choice for Geralt of Rivia, but as a hardcore fan of the games he’s definitely passionate in the role. We’ve compiled a couple of images below:

While the series is primarily based on the series of novels by Andrzej Sapkowski, the visual aesthetics seem to be drawing from CD Projekt Red’s trilogy of games as opposed to the novella. The official synopsis reads as follows:

“Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

With a release date scheduled for Autumn 2019, this is poised to be the first season in a long-running series. Time will tell whether it is well received by fans and the wider populace. Given it has the backing of Netflix, we’re expecting something special.

