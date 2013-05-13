Gemstone Samsung Galaxy S4 case will set you back £125

Case-Mate has launched a new range of Samsung Galaxy S4 cases for the fashion conscious consumer, but getting one will cost up to £125.

The Samsung Galaxy S4 cases, collectively known as the Premium Collection, have been crafted from unique materials that set them apart from the usual protective smartphone skins.

Offering over 23 designs for the Samsung Galaxy S4, the Case-Mate Premium Collection’s most expensive cases are the Gemstones, Pearls and Acetates options (pictured above).

The Acetates designs are modelled on horn-rimmed glasses and are sourced from Italy. The cheapest of the three aforementioned options, the Acetates trio are priced at £75 apiece and come in Pewter, Tortoiseshell and White Horn colour varieties. They offer a hard shell to protect the rear of the Samsung Galaxy S4 with bumpers around the sides of the device.

Priced at £100 each, the Case-Mate Pearls Samsung Galaxy S4 cases are crafted from genuine mother of pearl sourced in Hawaii. Again, the Pearl options offer a hard protective case for the rear of the device, with black, silver aluminium or polished gold bumpers for the sides of the Samsung Galaxy S4. The cases can be purchased in three colour varieties.

Finally the Samsung Galaxy S4 Case-Mate Gemstones collections will cost the truly style-conscious, or exceedingly rich, consumers £125 each. Inspired by jewellery, the Gemstones collection are made from rare and precious mineral stones found in Arizona.

The pricey protective cases are offered in three colour options. The first features actual Turquoise stone accented with gold marbling and polished gold bumpers. Another offers the Jet-black gemstone accentuated by Pyrite, while the third is made from the white Howlite stone with bronze marbling and surrounding bumpers.

All of the Case-Mate Premium Collection cases are available now from Amazon for the Samsung Galaxy S4 and iPhone 5. The Premium Collection also includes Woods, Glam, Madison and Signature Flip designs.



If you prefer official Samsung cases, then head over to our pick of the best Samsung Galaxy S4 accessories.