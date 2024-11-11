Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Gemini Live might be heading for iPhone to battle Siri soon

Chris Smith

Google is preparing to launch a version of its Gemini AI as a standalone app for Apple iPhone users, offering access to the conversational Gemini Live.

The app has reportedly shown up in the App Store for some users, although Trusted Reviews has been unable to confirm this. Google has not confirmed any plans to launch the standalone Gemini app yet.

Until now Google has offered access to some Gemini AI tools within the main Google app, but a standalone app on iOS would take things to the next level.

The listing for the app encourages users to “Go Live to talk things out with Gemini” while the version history advertises the ability to “Go Live with Gemini to talk in a natural, conversational way with just your voice.”

Gemini Live is Google’s answer to the OpenAI’s ChatGPT Advanced Voice Mode (you know the one that asked Scarlett Johansson for permission and then allegedly cloned her voice when she said no) and was announced at the I/O keynote in May 2024.

Gemini Live enables users to have more in-depth conversations, as well as “emotionally expressive” voice chats on mobile devices. It’s also possible to interrupt Gemini in mid-flow to ask follow-up questions. The speech will quickly adapt to your interruptions.

Google Gemini AI app for iPhone
Image credit: Reddit

“Gemini Live is a mobile conversational experience that lets you have free-flowing conversations with Gemini,” Google wrote in a blog post at the time.

“Want to brainstorm potential jobs that are well-suited to your skillset or degree? Go Live with Gemini and ask about them. You can even interrupt mid-response to dive deeper on a particular point, or pause a conversation and come back to it later. It’s like having a sidekick in your pocket who you can chat with about new ideas or practice with for an important conversation.”

We’ll wait and see how long it is until Google officially launches the app on iPhone.

Gemini coming for nascent Apple Intelligence

With Apple still rolling out its own Apple Intelligence tools, which will eventually include a more conversational version of Siri, the arrival of Google Gemini would present Apple with a unique challenge on its own turf.

Chris Smith

By Chris Smith

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.

