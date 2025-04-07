Gemini Live camera feature hits Pixel 9 and Galaxy S25

Google Gemini is getting a supercharged update on the Pixel 9 and Samsung Galaxy S25 series, giving users new ways to have a conversation with the powerful AI.

The Gemini Live update, which is rolling out to users of two of the best Android phones at no extra cost, enables users to ask questions based upon the what the camera viewfinder sees or what’s on the screen.

The camera feature will, as Google points out, enable users to “talk live with Gemini about anything you see.”

The user can, for instance, receive suggestions on things like decluttering. You could get advice on categorising items, optimising space, and identifying items to discard or donate, Google says.

The camera sharing could also help users fix issues around the home like a squeaky chair, glitching record player, or it could troubleshoot a Wi-Fi issue with real time advice (see below).

The new Gemini skills will also enable users to share their screen and ask questions based upon that information. Google says it’s a great option for brainstorming ideas and receiving personal shopping advice.

“Show your photos to Gemini by sharing your screen: you could share images of something that inspires you, like the textures of a tree or the colours of a bustling market, and ask Gemini to spark ideas for designs, creative writing or even crafts,” Google says in a blog post.

The company adds: “Share your screen with Gemini and get valuable feedback on your work, whether it’s your latest blog post, social media campaign or collection of photos. Get advice on everything from profile pictures and captions to overall layout and design. Gemini can analyse your content, identify areas for improvement and provide personalised recommendations to help you make a lasting impression.”