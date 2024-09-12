Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Gemini Live AI now available for free on Android

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Google is beginning to roll out its Gemini Live AI chat tool to all Android users in English, ending a month as a Gemini Advanced subscriber-only perk.

The feature, previewed at Google I/O in May was detailed at the Pixel 9 launch on August 13, and enables users to have in-depth, human like voice chats with the AI.

Now more people can take the tool, which offers nautural language and “emotionally expressive” conversations, for a spin.

“We’re starting to roll out Gemini Live in English to more people using the Android app, free of charge. Go Live to talk things out with Gemini, explore a new topic, or brainstorm ideas. Keep an eye out for Gemini Live in the Gemini app,” Google said in a post on X on Thursday.

Considered a rival to OpenAI’s ChatGPT Advanced Voice tool, the feature is available hands-free enabling users to continue chatting with Gemini even with their phone locked – sort of like a phone call. Google offers ten unique voices (none of which are Scarlett Johansson impressions) to chat with and it’s also compatible with the Pixel Buds 2.

Our Pixel 9 Pro XL reviewer was suitably impressed: “I used Gemini Live to help me plan a gym session, with a lot of back and forth on my preferences, and it was genuinely insightful.”

One of the new jewels in Google’s AI crown, as Apple continues to play catch up with Apple Intelligence not launching until later in 2024, Google reckons free-flowing coversations beckon.

“Want to brainstorm potential jobs that are well-suited to your skillset or degree? Go Live with Gemini and ask about them,” Google said in August. “You can even interrupt mid-response to dive deeper on a particular point, or pause a conversation and come back to it later. It’s like having a sidekick in your pocket who you can chat with about new ideas or practice with for an important conversation.”

You can see Gemini Live in action below.

