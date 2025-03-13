:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

Gemini can now use Google Search history to pick your next vacation spot

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Google is introducing personalisation within its Gemini app that would leverage users search history to provide bespoke generative AI responses.

The company says prior web searches carried out on the best smartphones and beyond could help users determine where to go on holiday this summer, suggest content ideas for a new YouTube channel, or things to learn as a new hobby.

“Gemini with personalisation will be able to use your Google apps, starting with your Search history, to deliver contextually relevant responses that are adapted to your individual interests,” the company says in a blog post.

Powered by Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking, the company is starting to connect its other services to the AI. It starts with Search and it’s going to continue later with Photos and YouTube. It’ll help Gemini glean a broader understanding of your interests and preferences so it can generate more insightful responses that are relevant to you. Google says the feature will only be deployed by Gemini if it it’s helpful.

Users will have full control over whether Gemini has access to its apps and Google says that after enabling Personalisation feature from the drop down menu in Gemini Apps users will be able to easily disconnect it also.

The company says those who’ve had beta access to the feature have had success with brainstorming ideas or personalising their recommendations.

In the right hands?

Your Google Search history sure is a very useful resource… as long as its in the right hands. In this case, it seems like a helpful way to inform your decisions. Take picking a vacation destination, for example. If you spend loads of time Googling mountain hikes, great Indian food, sports tickets, craft breweries, and interesting places to take yoga classes, there’s a good chance Gemini could join the dots and find something that aligns with all of your interests.

However… how many people are going to be willing to open up their search history?

Chris Smith

By Chris Smith

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

