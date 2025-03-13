Gemini can now use Google Search history to pick your next vacation spot

Google is introducing personalisation within its Gemini app that would leverage users search history to provide bespoke generative AI responses.

The company says prior web searches carried out on the best smartphones and beyond could help users determine where to go on holiday this summer, suggest content ideas for a new YouTube channel, or things to learn as a new hobby.

“Gemini with personalisation will be able to use your Google apps, starting with your Search history, to deliver contextually relevant responses that are adapted to your individual interests,” the company says in a blog post.

Powered by Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking, the company is starting to connect its other services to the AI. It starts with Search and it’s going to continue later with Photos and YouTube. It’ll help Gemini glean a broader understanding of your interests and preferences so it can generate more insightful responses that are relevant to you. Google says the feature will only be deployed by Gemini if it it’s helpful.

Users will have full control over whether Gemini has access to its apps and Google says that after enabling Personalisation feature from the drop down menu in Gemini Apps users will be able to easily disconnect it also.

The company says those who’ve had beta access to the feature have had success with brainstorming ideas or personalising their recommendations.