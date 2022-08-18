GeForce Now makes skiving off to play games even more appealing

Cloud gaming is having a year in 2022 and Nvidia’s GeForce Now is at the forefront of liberating gamers from the need for high-end hardware.

Now the service – which gives gamers remote access to a high-end PC rig – is improving quality when accessing games on the web.

If you use the Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge browser on PC, you can access a 1440p resolution and 120 frames per second if you’re signed up to the most expensive tier that promises a virtual RTX 3080 GPU.

That’s the $20 a month RTX3080 subscription, which also offers up to 4K resolution on supported devices, up to 120FPS on supported games and priority server access. It also offers eight hour session lengths for the marathon gamers.

The browser perk is exclusive to Chrome and Edge on PC, but it’s also available via the GeForce Now app, so it’s not an entirely new proposition. However, Nvidia is smartly pitching this as a way to access the games in places where the app might not be available – like at school for instance. Crafty.

“All work and no play isn’t the GeForce NOW way. No one should be away from their games, even if they’re going back to school,” a blog post reads.

“RTX 3080 members can now level up their browser gameplay at up to 1440p and 120 frames per second. No app install is required — just open a Chrome or Edge browser on PC, go to play.geforcenow.com, select these new resolutions and refresh rates from the GeForce NOW Settings menu, and jump into games in seconds, with less friction or downloads.”

GoForce Now enables people to by-pass the arms race for graphics chips during the signifiant shortage over the last few years. It’s also a no-strings option for those who don’t feel like splashing out top dollar for the hardware. There are 1,300 titles in the GeForce Now library, but you need to buy them yourself and they’re not included with your subscription.