 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

GeForce Now makes skiving off to play games even more appealing

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Cloud gaming is having a year in 2022 and Nvidia’s GeForce Now is at the forefront of liberating gamers from the need for high-end hardware.

Now the service – which gives gamers remote access to a high-end PC rig – is improving quality when accessing games on the web.

If you use the Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge browser on PC, you can access a 1440p resolution and 120 frames per second if you’re signed up to the most expensive tier that promises a virtual RTX 3080 GPU.

That’s the $20 a month RTX3080 subscription, which also offers up to 4K resolution on supported devices, up to 120FPS on supported games and priority server access. It also offers eight hour session lengths for the marathon gamers.

The browser perk is exclusive to Chrome and Edge on PC, but it’s also available via the GeForce Now app, so it’s not an entirely new proposition. However, Nvidia is smartly pitching this as a way to access the games in places where the app might not be available – like at school for instance. Crafty.

“All work and no play isn’t the GeForce NOW way. No one should be away from their games, even if they’re going back to school,” a blog post reads.

“RTX 3080 members can now level up their browser gameplay at up to 1440p and 120 frames per second. No app install is required — just open a Chrome or Edge browser on PC, go to play.geforcenow.com, select these new resolutions and refresh rates from the GeForce NOW Settings menu, and jump into games in seconds, with less friction or downloads.”

GoForce Now enables people to by-pass the arms race for graphics chips during the signifiant shortage over the last few years. It’s also a no-strings option for those who don’t feel like splashing out top dollar for the hardware. There are 1,300 titles in the GeForce Now library, but you need to buy them yourself and they’re not included with your subscription.

You might like…

Best PC Games: Top 10 PC games to play right now

Best PC Games: Top 10 PC games to play right now

Gemma Ryles 1 week ago
Nvidia GeForce Now makes RTX 3080-class gaming even easier

Nvidia GeForce Now makes RTX 3080-class gaming even easier

Chris Smith 5 months ago
Trusted Reviews Awards: Crusader Kings 3 is 2021’s Best PC Game

Trusted Reviews Awards: Crusader Kings 3 is 2021’s Best PC Game

Alastair Stevenson 10 months ago
Google Stadia vs Nvidia GeForce Now: Who’s the cream of the streams?

Google Stadia vs Nvidia GeForce Now: Who’s the cream of the streams?

Adam Speight 3 years ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.