GeForce Now adds native support for M1 Macs, but iPads still miss out

Thanks to the advent of cloud gaming and the M1 silicon revolution Apple Mac computers are sneakily becoming viable gaming rigs.

That premise was boosted hugely today by the announcement Nvidia’s GeForce Now cloud gaming service now offers native support for Macs running the Apple Silicon architecture.

Effectively, that gives Mac owners access to a top-of-the-range Nvidia RTX 3080 graphics card, albeit via virtual hardware available over the cloud with the chipmaker’s top-end monthly subscription.

Previously, GeForce Now was available on M1 Macs, but only via Rosetta, the translation software designed to bridge the gap while developers adjust their Mac apps for the post-Intel era. The update will improve overall performance for Mac users, Nvidia says.

“The newest update to the cloud enables the GeForce NOW macOS app to natively support the Apple M1 chip. This update provides lower power consumption, faster app startup times and an overall elevated GeForce NOW experience on M1-based MacBooks, iMacs and Mac Minis,” Nvidia says.

Unfortunately, the courtesy doesn’t extend to iPad Air and iPad Pro models running the M1, because those devices still adhere to the App Store rules that have kept other cloud gaming services off the platform.

M1 Mac users will now get native support for any of the GeForce Now memberships, including the top end GeForce RTX 3080 rig, with access to exclusive severs, 8 hour session lengths, and up to 1440p gaming at 120fps. However, to get 4K HDR you’ll need the Nvidia Shield TV hardware linked up to a compatible TV or monitor of your choice.

The cloud service is just that and doesn’t come with any games. They have to be purchased from a store like Steam or Epic. There are hundreds available, including some of the biggest PC titles out there.