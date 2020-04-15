Gears Tactics trailer showcases gameplay, classes and more ahead of launch

The latest trailer has landed for Gears Tactics. It’s an intriguing tactical spin-off from the Gears of War series that’s set to land on April 28 for PC, with an Xbox One version coming later in the year.

The turn-based-strategy title sees players take the role of Sergeant Diaz (yes, Sergeant,) as he recruits and trains a team of soldiers to hunt down monster-creating nemesis, Ukkon. The game’s story takes place 12 years before the original Gears of War and sheds more light on the history of the Locust conflict.

You’ll take charge of a variety of characters from different classes, including vanguard, support, sniper, scout and heavy. How you recruit and use characters, based on their classes and skills, will define how you fight the Locust and hunt for Ukkon.

As you’ll see in the trailer, while this game is packed with familiar characters, its style is a departure from the usual third-person action perspective that fans of the Gears series are used to. It’s a more thoughtful, slow-paced experience, when compared to the frenetic action of latest series instalment, Gears 5.

Small segments of gameplay shown in this trailer might remind some gamers of the XCOM series and if Gears Tactics can achieve a similarly immersive experience it will no doubt be popular.

The trailer puts a lot of emphasis on recruitment and training, so we’re eager to see how well those mechanics work within the game. Taking raw recruits and turning them into fully fledged Gears could be pretty rewarding.

You can already get prepped for the game ahead of release too and maybe even play the beta, as Xbox Wire explained: “Gears Tactics is now available for pre-load for Xbox Game Pass for PC (Beta), Windows 10, and Steam ahead of its April 28 launch for the PC. Pre-order Gears Tactics or play with Xbox Game Pass for PC (Beta) before May 4 to receive the Thrashball Cole Character Pack which includes Augustus Cole as a recruit and the Thrashball Armor Set, complete with rare abilities.”

