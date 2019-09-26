Gearbox Records unveils Automatic MkII turntable

Vinyl record label, Gearbox Records, has announced the Automatic II turntable, targeted at novice and experienced vinyl users alike.

Gearbox Records was established in 2009 and has cultivated a reputation for producing great quality vinyl releases. It then struck up a collaboration with Austrian hi-fi brand Pro-Ject Audio, resulting in the original and distinctive Automatic turntable.

The MkII (£549) is a similar affair, taking its design cues from Dieter Ram’s 1955 Braun PC 3 SV record player. It’s a meld of the old and the new with transparent plinth allowing users to see the internal workings of the deck. There’s also Bluetooth connectivity for streaming vinyl wirelessly, as well as Gearbox’s music-recognition technology that allows tracks to be added from your record collection to your Spotify playlist.

It carries a built-in valve phono stage, designed and tuned for moving magnet (MM) cartridges such as the pre-fitted Ortofon OM10. Plug the turntable into any line input and you’ll be ready to listen to your collection straight from the box.

Design-wise, the Automatic II uses an ultra-low-mass tonearm with adjustable counterweight, and sports a 7-inch glass platter with support for 33rpm and 45rpm speeds. The belt drive has been upgraded from the original, with the second gen version using an aluminium pulley for better speed stability.

The electronics have also been uprated for better performance, and the app – which can be used for track recognition and adding to your Spotify playlist – is according to Gearbox, “slicker and easier to use”.

The Automatic II will be available from Amazon and at an exclusive showroom at Spiritland Headphone Bar in London. Those who make it to the Spiritland venue can have a go with the turntable, with Gearbox reimbursing the travel expenses of anyone who purchases an Automatic II by up to £50.

Appointments for test-driving the turntable are available on Mondays and Tuesdays. Email shop@spiritland.com or phone +44 203 178 5706 to book.

The Gearbox Automatic II turntable goes on sale in October.

