The Black Friday deals have well and truly started, and one of the best deals is this top offer on the Samsung Gear S3. Not only has it had its price slashed, but you also get a free pair of AKG wireless headphones. Can’t say fairer than that.

This Samsung Gear S3 has sold out first from Argos, and now from John Lewis. Lucky for you, we’ve found this deal also available direct from Samsung itself. And it’s still in stock. So right now, you can not only save £59 on the value of the Samsung Gear S3 Frontier, but you also get a pair of the excellent AKG Y50BT wireless Bluetooth headphones, worth £119.

Samsung Gear S3 Frontier – Black Friday Deal Samsung Gear S3 Frontier with free AKG Y50BT Headphones An incredible deal on the Samsung Gear S3. Not only is it £100 off its usual price, but you also get a free pair of AKG Y50BT wireless headphones worth £119. This also includes a 2-year warranty.

When I reviewed the Samsung Gear S3 at its original £349 price, I gave it a somewhat middling 6/10. I did acknowledge many of the positive elements, stating “The Samsung Gear S3 is a more refined version of the S2. I’m actually really fond of its larger display and more traditional styling. I think it looks really classy. The improved rotary bezel is also really great and is my favourite piece of watch UI.”

But the lack of apps, size and price meant it wasn’t rated more highly at the time.

Thankfully, now that it’s significantly cheaper, its shortcomings are much easier to accept. Also, you might get on with larger smartwatches better than I do. Needless to say, for just £199 it’s worth considering.

But then when you factor in the AKG Y50BT headphones being thrown in this deal becomes one you might not want to miss. We gave these headphones an 8/10 review score when we reviewed them, simply stating “The AKG Y50BT are some of the best wireless headphones at the price.” They have 20-hour battery life to keep the tunes going. Chuck in a pair of these and you have a serious bargain bundle.

