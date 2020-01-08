GE launches a microwave you can watch Netflix on | CES 2020

CES has always been the best place on Earth to find a little tech overkill, and the 2020 show is proving no different.

General Electric, for example, has rocked up at CES 2020 to launch a new smart Kitchen Hub that will allow you to watch Netflix, listen to Spotify, and warm up some mushy peas.

The Kitchen Hub has a microwave oven, hidden behind a 27-inch touchscreen, while also offering built-in cameras so you can keep an eye on the food as it is nuked. The company says the “AI-powered computer vision cooking technology” can check on food as it’s cooking and point out when its done. It’ll also detect ingredients and make recipe suggestions.

Naturally, those recipe selections and cooking tips will be for other cooking endeavours, rather than just sticking stuff in the microwave. There’s also an overhead cooktop-facing camera that will enable users to snap pictures of the meal they’ve just rustled up and post them online. A third camera will enable video chats too.

The $1,199 Wi-Fi connected device is also compatible with the Google Assistant, which will enable users to add items to shopping lists and control the temperature in the microwave itself. It’ll also enable control of other GE smart home appliances.

In a press release, GE wrote: “The next-gen Kitchen Hub from GE Appliances is a 27-inch smart touch screen, 1.9 cubic foot microwave and ventilation combo designed to easily fit in the space above the range. Consumers can use cameras to interact with friends and family, snap and share their culinary masterpieces, and even determine when their meals are done while viewing the inside of the oven from their couch. And if cooking isn’t entertaining enough, the Kitchen Hub Micro provides access to popular apps, such as Netflix and Spotify. The addition of the microwave into the next-gen Kitchen Hub allows the user a full-service kitchen experience.”

