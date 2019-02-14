Gboard for iOS brings haptic feedback to eight iPhones

For Android users, the familiar buzz of the virtual keyboard when you press a letter is just part of the experience. On iOS, it’s more of a novelty. Not enabled in the iPhone’s default keyboard, and usually only found in paid-for third-party keyboards, Google is changing that with the release of Gboard 1.40.

You won’t feel it right away after the update, because it’s switched off by default. Just head into the settings menu and tap the “Enable haptic feedback on key press” option. After that’s done, every letter, number and symbol you tap will offer a little buzz to confirm you’ve pressed it.

Related: Best iPhone

After years without, it may seem a little odd at first, but it’s a feature that many Android old hands swear by, so stick with it. The thinking behind it is that it offers a little confirmation that you’ve actually hit a letter, without the kind of tapping noises that tend to alienate colleagues and fellow commuters. It’s especially handy if you’re a fan of swipe-based typing, as it stops buzzing every time you finish a word.

There is one caveat, though. The Taptic Engine which allows haptic feedback on iOS is only available on iPhones made since 2016. That means you’re good to go if you have an iPhone 7, 7 Plus, 8, 8 Plus, X, XS, XS Max or XR. If you have anything earlier than that, then you’re out of luck.

Related: Best iPhone apps

That’s the main headline of the new Gboard release, unless you have been holding out for the addition of Lao or Mongolian languages, which both arrive in today’s update. Otherwise, it’s just optimisations to reduce the app size – welcome, certainly, but hardly the most exciting development.

Do you welcome haptic feedback on Gboard for iOS or are you happy without it? Let us know your preference on Twitter: @TrustedReviews.