Gary Barlow calls on fans to get around Take That concert geo-restrictions with VPNs

The remaining members of Take That are reuniting with that pesky old scamp Robbie Williams this Friday night, for a concert that’s going to be live streamed for free on YouTube. Don’t you worry, Gary Barlow, Marc Owen and Howard Donald will all be social distancing at their respective homes (sadly there’s no sign of Jason Orange, for whom Love Ain’t Here Anymore).

The scandal is that only people in the UK are allowed to tune in.

However, a couple of fans have pointed out on Twitter that there is a way for Take Thatters based outside the UK to get around the geo-restriction. Could It Be Magic? No, it’s in fact a VPN… and Gary Barlow’s only gone and given the method his blessing (via TorrentFreak). Now that’s rock ‘n’ roll.

Tweets endorsing Windscribe, Tunnelbear and Hola VPN have been retweeted by Barlow, but before you dive in with a VPN it’s worth doing your homework. We’ve tested loads of free and paid options, and here’s our roundup of the best VPNs available, and here’s one that’s purely focused on the best VPNs for streaming.

We’re not sure how the concert’s organiser, Meerkat Music, will feel about Barlow’s relaxed attitude to this naughty rule breaking, but they should be more than familiar with the crooner’s Do What U Like attitude.

That said, he’s also been known to distance himself from his own words and deeds, once famously saying, “Whatever I said, whatever I did I didn’t mean it.”

The Take That concert kicks off at 8pm BST this Friday, May 29. You can watch it on YouTube, via the CompareTheMeerkat channel.

