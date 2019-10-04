Garmin unveils its new Star Wars-inspired smartwatch series

Now you can wear your favourite Star Wars character on your wrist with Garmin fitness trackers inspired by the franchise’s most iconic characters.

Garmin unveiled the Legacy Saga Series today – a collection of Star Wars themed smartwatches with their own character-influenced Garmin Connect app experiences.

The special edition fitness watches invite you to represent your favourite hero (or villain) on the go with engraved slogans, intricate character insignias and character-inspired watch faces.

The Rey Special Edition Smartwatch comes with a white leather band modeled after the character’s iconic style. The bezel is engraved with the iconic Jedi insignia and the words ‘Nothing’s impossible’ is written on the back of the bright model.

The Darth Vader Special Edition Smartwatch is the opposite in every way. The dark leather band is decorated with Sith-red stitching and a gray nubuck leather interior. The durasteel bezel is covered in details inspired by the TIE Advanced X1 cockpit and, if you flip the watch over, you’ll catch ‘Rule the galaxy’ scrawled across the back.

Both smartwatches feature watch faces based on their respective characters as well as goal animations and a Jedi (or Sith, if you go dark side) inspired Garmin Connect app experience with character-influenced visuals, exclusive badges, character-inspired avatars and more.

“Bringing the Legacy Saga series smartwatches to life has never felt like work,” said Garmin vice president of global consumer sales Dan Bartel. “Many of us have grown up with the Star Wars saga, and it’s fun to wear that fandom right on your wrist. Telling the character story through the watch materials, design, and app experience is Garmin’s unique way of paying homage to such a sweeping cultural phenomenon.”

Aside from the Force-inspired makeover, the Legacy Saga Series boasts all of the latest Garmin smartwatch features, including 24/7 health monitoring, on-screen workouts, fitness features, smart notifications, exclusive connect IQ content, music, safety and tracking features, Garmin Pay and is compatible with most Android and iOS devices.

The Garmin Legacy Saga Series is available now from Garmin.com with prices starting at £349.99.

