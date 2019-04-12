The Garmin Vivoactive 3 just dropped to its lowest price – and that’s Music to our ears

Amazon’s Spring Sale has already delivered some top-notch savings – and this trio of savings on the Garmin Vivoactive 3 are some of the best.

If you’re looking for a running watch, Garmin make some of the best going. For today only, you can pick up either the Garmin Vivoactive 3 or Spotify-music-playing Garmin Vivoactive 3 Music for their lowest ever prices.

This has worked out good timing as, if you opt for the Garmin Vivoactive 3 Music model, Garmin has just added support for Spotify. Considering Spotify is the most popular streaming music service, that’s a big deal. Provided you have Spotify Premium, you can now download your favourite tracks to the watch for offline listening with a pair of Bluetooth headphones. There’s space for up to 500 tracks, so you’ll have no shortage of music to get you pumped.

That means you can leave your smartphone behind when going for a run or in the gym. Otherwise, beyond the onboard storage for music, there aren’t that many differences between the Vivoactive 3 models. We’ve only reviewed the non-Music model, but we awarded it 4/5 in our Garmin Vivoactive 3 review.

It’s got everything you could want from a sports watch, including built-in GPS, a solid heart rate monitor and a bunch of bonus apps you can install on the watch. Battery life is also stellar, perfect for any marathon runners out there. There are smartwatch features included as well, including mirroring your notifications from your paired smartphone and the ability to control your music with media controls (or control the music directly on the watch if you opt for the Music model).

The Vivoactive 3 isn’t just for runners, however. As noted in our review: “In terms of activities and sports, the Vivoactive 3 comes with the preloaded ability to track 15 activities, from favourites such as running, biking and swimming, to equipment-based workouts such as the stair climber, elliptical machine and rowing machine. Anything outdoors will tap into the Vivoactive 3’s GPS capabilities for more accurate speed, distance and location data.”

Our hugely positive review concluded: “As a sports watch first and ‘smartwatch’ second, the Vivoactive 3 gets plenty right. It features almost everything you’d want from a workout tracking perspective, save for some of the more advanced coaching aspects seen in Garmin’s more expensive dedicated fitness wearables.

The basic, but effective, smartwatch functions are a nice sweetener – but certainly aren’t the priority here. Overall, the Vivoactive 3 is comfortable to wear, and up against the similarly priced Fitbit Ionic, I’d say it’s the more fully realised fitness smartwatch.”

This was when we reviewed the watch at its full price of £279.99, too. Now that it’s down to just £134.99, its lowest price yet, it’s fantastic value. Similarly, if you want the music capabilities, the Vivoactive 3 Music’s £169.99 is the lowest it’s ever been (down from its original £299.99).

