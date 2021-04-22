The word is out, the Garmin Venu 2 is officially here and while there’s a sizeable list of changes over its predecessor, these are the four new features you need to know.

Even though it’s coming up to two years old now, we still consider the Garmin Venu to be one of the best fitness trackers you can buy, in no small part because it combines Garmin’s fantastic exercise tracking software with a design that actually looks rather fashionable and wouldn’t be out of place on a night out.

With the Garmin Venu 2 officially unveiled however, the Garmin Venu’s reign could be coming to an end, particularly as there are some upgrades that – on paper at least – absolutely decimate the first model. If you’re pondering the possibility of buying the new Venu, then these top features could be enough to sway you.

1. Greatly improved sleep tracking

If there’s one thing that Garmin doesn’t shy away from, its in offering an abundance of tracking stats for users to ponder over. Unless you’re an expert in the field however, a lot of this can be overwhelming for newcomers, which is why the Venu 2’s new sleep tracking software, Firstbeat Analytics, could be a game changer.

Unlike the original Venu, the Venu 2 will now be able to offer tailor-made advice in plain English with practical steps for you how can improve your quality of sleep. Recovery is one of the most important parts of any workout routine, so this information could help you reach your fitness goals more efficiently.

2. On-device HIIT workouts to replace your gym class

Over the last year, so many of us have had to rely on services like Peloton, Les Mills or even just good old Joe Wicks to get our guided workouts in at home, but now the Garmin Venu 2 could be set to replace them all.

For the first time, a collection of HIIT workouts will be readily available on the Venu 2 itself alongside accompanying animations to ensure that you always mimic the correct technique. For anyone who’s still weary about going back to the gym, having a variety of HIIT workouts available any time could be reason enough to want a Venu 2.

3. Over double the battery life

This feature just seems unreal. The original Garmin Venu had a total battery life of up to 5 days, which is respectable enough for a smartwatch, but the Venu 2 is clearly working with a much larger battery as Garmin is now quoting a longevity of up to 11 days on a single charge.

This leap forward also translates to charging – 10 minutes of which should get you up to a day’s worth of use. Given that the Venu and Venu 2 are designed to be worn 24/7, this is a major improvement, one that even shows up the six-day battery life of the Fitbit Sense.

4. Venu 2 will tell you how old your body is

If you’ve ever wondered if your fitness levels are on the right track in relation to your age, well now the Venu 2 can let you know the truth with its Fitness age feature. Taking into consideration a variety of factors including your workout routine, resting heart rate and body fat levels, the Venu 2 will let you know exactly if your body is up to scratch of if there’s more work to be done.