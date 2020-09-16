Garmin has launched the Forerunner 745 alongside its HRM Pro heart rate strap. The successor to the Forerunner 735XT comes packed with detailed metrics, suggested workouts, smart recovery and improved track running accuracy.

The smartwatch includes dozens of built-in activity profiles, including triathlon, pool swimming, track running and more, which athletes can move between at the press of a button. Advanced dynamics for cycling and swim training mean it can record left/right balance, time seated and standing, platform centre offset and power phase when you’re on your bike; and distance, stroke, pace and personal records in the water.

The latest addition to the Forerunner line also takes advantage of performance monitoring tools from Firstbeat Analytics such as VO2 max, training load, training status and aerobic and anaerobic training effects. The watch then uses this data to make workout suggestions based on your training load and VO2 max.

Users can sync indoor and outdoor workouts and plan and download routes via Garmin Connect and other training apps. The watch is also compatible with Garmin Coach, which offers free training plans based on your goals and performance.

The 745 also takes advantage of Garmin’s wellness features, including Body Battery to track energy levels and Pulse Ox to monitor sleep and altitude acclimation to keep your wellness in check while you train. The improved recovery time tool looks at the difficulty of a workout and lets you know how long you should rest before your next training session.

The watch is capable of receiving texts, emails and social media updates, and can store up to 500 songs. It also includes built-in safety and tracking features and is compatible with Garmin Pay. The battery can last up to one week in smartwatch mode, up to 16 hours in GPS mode or up to six hours in GPS mode with music.

“For years, athletes have relied on the Forerunner 735XT as they toe the line and we’re excited to bring new features and updates to the Forerunner 745”, Garmin VP of worldwide sales Dan Bartel.

“Tracking every sweaty run, bumpy bike ride and long swim, the Forerunner 745 combines the performance monitoring tools our athletes have come to depend on with new daily suggested workouts, as well as an improved recovery time advisor and wellness tracking features, to help runners and triathletes beat their personal best”.

Garmin has also announced the HRM Pro heart rate monitor. The lightweight device uses ANT+ connectivity and Bluetooth to transmit accurate heart rate data to your Garmin device. The strap also captures running dynamics – including ground contact time, cadence, stride length and more – as well as steps, calories and intensity minutes and transmits that data to your smartwatch via Garmin Connect.

The Forerunner 745 is available now in black, neo tropic, magma red and whitestone and is priced at £449.99. The HRM Pro is available now for £119.99.

