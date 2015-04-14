Garmin takes on GoPro with two new action cameras

Garmin has announced two new HD action camera models, bringing a host of upgrades from 2013’s Virb shooter.

The Sat-Nav maker’s new entries are the Virb X and the Virb XE, both of which are due to launch this summer.

Both models offer waterproofed design up to a depth of 50m, as well as promising action data capture.

This action data includes metrics like speed and G-force, which can then be overlaid onto the actual recorded footage.

The Virb X shoots 1080p footage at 30fps and 720p at 60fps with slow-mo and zoom options.

The Virb XE, meanwhile, can handle 1440p video recording at 30fps, and 1080p footage at 60fps. No 4K shooting, unfortunately.

Both cameras can also manage still photo capture up to a maximum image resolution of 12-megapixels.

Garmin promises 2 hours of battery life with 1080p video recording, with data stored to a local microSD card.

The current market leader for action cams is GoPro, with other companies having struggled to take a bite out of its share.

Competitors include Sony, Polaroid, HTC, and Xiaomi, as well as Garmin. These new action cameras will definitely help the Sat-Nav manufacturer compete in the space better.

“With the updated design, enhanced recording options, built-in sensors and the introduction of G-Metrix, Virb X and XE represent a bold step forward in the evolution of action cameras for consumers and professionals alike,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin’s VP of worldwide sales.

“We are extremely excited to bring these cameras to market, and see not only the content that users share, but also how far, how fast, and how crazy their adventures really are.”

The Virb X costs £239 ($349), while the Virb XE marks up at a slightly higher £319 ($466).