Garmin today announced its latest swimming smartwatch, the Garmin Swim 2, promising aquatic fanatics a new way to monitor their fitness, progress and health.

The Garmin Swim 2 is equipped with GPS, so it’s suited to open water as well as pool swimming. The watch can monitor your heart rate, stroke count, distance per stroke, distance covered and pace. If you’re planning a high-achieving swim work-out the watch also contains features for timed sets and logging drills.

Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales, said: “No matter where you decide to swim, the new Garmin Swim 2 will track your workout. Designed for all types of swimming enthusiasts, from frequent fitness swimmers to competitive, Masters or open water swimmers, this GPS smartwatch will not only help you train better in the water, but also monitor other key health metrics throughout the day.”

It’s not just for wearing in the water though. Step out of the pool and your Garmin Swim 2 will track your steps and monitor your sleep quality. Users can also access text messages and social media directly from their wrist.

If paired with a smartphone, the watch automatically uploads to Garmin Connect, Garmin’s online fitness community. This allows you to compare your swims with friends or instructors if they are also using the platform.

According the Garmin their new watch has up to 7 days of battery life in smartwatch mode, up to 13 hours in GPS and optical heart rate (OHR) mode and up to 72 hours in pool and OHR mode.

The watch is available in two colours, slate or whitestone, and will launch at a price of £219.99.

Garmin have a great reputation when it comes to fitness trackers, as we reported in our rundown of the year’s best.

If you’re a serious or professional-level athlete then the Garmin Fenix 5 Plus is the best overall fitness tracker money can buy. It has one of the most reactive location trackers we’ve tested and can track pretty much every sport under the sun. The only downside is that it’s seriously expensive, costing £750 on Garmin’s online store.

