Garmin launches Enduro 2 multisport GPS watch with 150 hour battery life

Garmin has announced the Garmin Enduro 2, a follow-up to the excellent Garmin Enduro multisport GPS watch.

Among the improvements includes a bump to the Enduro’s already epic battery life. Garmin is claiming an impressive 40% bump, with with the Enduro 2 able to last up to 46 days in smartwatch mode and 150 hours in GPS mode through the addition of solar charging.

Despite this stamina boost, Garmin’s new endurance watch packs a lightweight design with a titanium bezel and rear case allied with a nylon band.

It’s fronted by another 1.4-inch display, covered by a Power Sapphire lens. This time, however, Garmin has wisely added touchscreen controls to accompany the usual physical buttons.

Garmin has also added new dimmable LED flashlight, which is the company’s brightest yet, so endurance runners can keep going when the sun sets. This includes an optional strobe mode that matches the runner’s cadence, as well as a red safety light mode.

New preloaded TopoActive Europe maps, multi-band GNSS, and a NextFork map guide promise to combine to provide increased awareness of your current location. The Enduro 2 also implements an automatic rest timer, so you don’t need to worry about pausing your run at aid stations.

All this, and the Garmin Enduro 2 has all the usual smartwatch functions, including all the expected health and fitness tracking, Garmin Pay, and smart notifications for all your calls, texts, and reminders. It’s compatible with Android and iOS.

Such a fully featured endurance watch doesn’t come cheap. The Garmin Enduro 2 is available now for £929.99.