Garmin just unveiled the new Epix smartwatch alongside the Fenix 7 Series

Garmin has unveiled sweeping updates to its flagship Fenix line-up as well as a new premium multisport smartwatch.

It’s already a great year for Garmin wearables; the company announced the Venu 2 Plus and the vívomove Sport smartwatches during CES 2022, and now we have two more Garmin devices to look forward to.

Keep scrolling to find out everything about the updates coming with the Fenix 7 Series and the new Epix smartwatch.

Garmin Fenix 7 Series

The Fenix 7 Series (Fenix 7, Fenix 7S and Fenix 7X) has been built from materials like titanium and sapphire, and redesigned for ultra-durability with reinforced lugs and metal button guards.

With the Fenix 7, Garmin has introduced Sapphire Solar models so users don’t have to choose between solar capabilities and a scratch-resistant lens, as was the case for the Fenix 6 series.

Garmin claims that the solar harvesting capabilities have been improved by up to 200% while in smartwatch mode, when compared to its predecessors. The new design helps maximise solar surface areas for increased efficiency, as well as doubling the solar gains from the Fenix 6 to the Fenix 7.

Garmin Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar

The sonar-enabled Fenix 7 can go longer between charges and has a battery life of up to five weeks in smartwatch mode and five days in GPS mode, according to Garmin.

The pricier Fenix 7X meanwhile introduces a hands-free multi-LED flashlight, which can be utilised if you’re runnng in dimly lit areas. It will also match your cadence when used with running mode enabled, so you can be seen by cars or passers-by during a late-night workout.

There are a couple of new tools in the Fenix 7 too, including the Real-Time Stamina tool that allows you to monitor and track your exertion levels during a bike activity or run.

Daily Workout Suggestions offer up recommended run or ride workouts based on your overall fitness level, training status and current training load. Recovery Time Advisor will also factor in your training intensity, daily activity and stress to estimate how many hours of rest you need to properly recover before another workout.

All of the new Fenix 7 smartwatches are preloaded with SkiView maps and 42,000 golf courses, as well as support for all major satellite systems and additional L5 frequency range for improved accuracy when using GPS.

Garmin Fenix 7S Sapphire Solar

The Sapphire Solar models are preloaded with TopoActive maps for your region, and you can use the new Up Ahead feature to check out the exact location of aid stations, trains and where your next turn is.

Since all models are intended to be worn constantly, the Fenix 7 Series features 24/7 health and wellness tools such as Pulse Ox, stress and sleep tracking and wrist-based heart rate. The usual fare of Garmin smart features will also make a return like Garmin Pay contactless payment solution, support for streaming services such as Spotify and Deezer, and the ability to receive notifications when paired with a mobile device.

The Fenix 7 series will have a startng RRP of £599.99, with the choice of opting for a model, a Solar model and a Sapphire Solar model.

Garmin Epix

The Epix smartwatch comes with a 1.3-inch AMOLED display alongside a new touchscreen interface for dual utility and has been designed for an active lifestyle, with Garmin’s broadest range of 24/7 health monitoring features. It includes wrist-based heart rate, respiration, sleep and stress tracking as well as Body-Battery monitoring, just to name a few.

Plus, the Epix supports Garmin Coach, which offers up customised training plans and a free virtual personal trainer for added motivation. New features like PacePro helps keep runners pacing strategy on track with grade-adjusted guidance as they run, as well as the aforementioned Real-Time Stamina feature to track and manage your exertion levels.

Garmin Epix

And for anyone looking to venture out into the world, Epix has multi-band frequency with multi-GNSS support for more accurate location positioning.

The Sapphire variation also comes with TopoActive maps with free access to download multi-continent maps from around the world, via a Wi-Fi connection.

You can expect smart features like music storage, notifications and Garmin Pay, with the company claiming that the Epix can last up to 16 days in smartwatch mode and up to two days in GPS mode.

The Garmin Epix smartwatch is available now and comes in Slate Steel, Black Titanium Sapphire, White Titanium Sapphire and Black/Carbon Gray DLC Titanium Sapphire with an RRP of £799.99.