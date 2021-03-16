Garmin just dropped three new wearables tailor-made for golfers

Garmin has just unveiled three new wearables that are designed to help golfers improve their technique with built-in GPS tracking.

Named the Approach S42, Approach S12 and Approach G12, these devices are available to purchase right now via Garmin’s online store. Each device comes with 42,000 preloaded courses from around the world, allowing them to get to work as soon as you hit the green. Only time will tell if they deserve a spot in our listing of the best smartwatches, but if you want to know more about how each wearable operates then keep reading on.

Garmin Approach S42

Price: £269.99 | Available now

The most premium wearable of the three unveiled today, the Approach S42 utilises a 1.2-inch colour touchscreen as opposed to the monochrome variant found on the S12. The S42 uses GPS to automatically track shot-distances, giving you genuine insight into how you perform on each course.

As you might expect, the S42 also works as a traditional smartwatch, offering notifications and sleep tracking for when you’re away from the game. Garmin quotes the device as having a battery life of up to 15 hours in GPS mode and 10 days in smartwatch mode.

Garmin Approach S12

Price: £179.99 | Available now

With a few features stripped back compared to the S42, the Approach S12 is the better shout for any golfers on a strict budget. While the S12 doesn’t use a colour display, the screen is ever-so slightly bigger at 1.3-inches, plus the use of monochrome should make it easier to read in direct sunlight.

The less intensive display also has a noticeable uptick for battery life, with the S12 able to go for up to 30 hours in GPS mode, double that of the S42.

Garmin Approach G12

Price: £129.99 | Available now

Almost identical to the S12 as far as features are concerned, the Approach G12 ditches the smartwatch format for a belt clip, designed to suit golfers who prefer to keep their wrists free of distraction during a game.

The G12 will still give you access to the 42,000 preloaded courses found in the other devices, but you’ll have to reach for a charger more frequently with a battery life of 30-hours on a single charge.