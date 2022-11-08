Garmin Instinct Crossover rugged analogue smartwatch announced

Garmin has announced a new rugged analogue smartwatch in the Instinct Crossover.

The watch combines a classic watch experience, including physical hands, with smart elements like notifications, GPS, and activity tracking. All this and it’s MIL-STD-810 rated, meaning it can stand up to a beating and extreme temperatures, as well as an 10 ATM rating, so it can be taken for a dive.

The Garmin Instinct Crossover’s Super-LumiNova luminescent watch hands overlay a digital display, and quickly move out of your way when you need to access smart data. It’s way more of a functional watch than the Apple Watch Ultra, for example.

On the data capturing front, you get all the usual trackable features, including Sleep Score and Advanced Sleep Monitoring, VO2 Max, Pulse Ox2, Fitness Age, Training Status/Load/Effect, HRV Status, and Recovery Time. You also get a Health Monitoring activity record key health metrics like Body Battery, stress, and heart rate in a single view.

You can sync the watch up with your phone for notifications, and it also supports Garmin Pay for contactless payments.

Elsewhere, opting for the Solar model ensures battery life that can be measured in months rather than days. Garmin reckons it can last up to 70 days in smartwatch mode. If you opt for the non-Solar mode, you can still expect nearly a month of battery life in smartwatch mode, and more than 110 hours in GPS mode.

The Garmin Instinct Crossover is available to buy now from the Garmin website from £479.99 for the standard model, while adding solar technology brings that price up to £529.99. There’s also a Tactical Edition that supports night vision compatibility, stealth mode, dual-format GPS, and a kill switch, as well as solar charging, for £569.99.