Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Garmin’s new Instinct 3 lineup is designed for outdoor adventures

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Garmin has just announced the newest addition to its smartwatch lineup, the Instinct 3, at CES 2025.

Available in two options, AMOLED and Solar, the Garmin Instinct 3 is built for both everyday smartwatch use and for more adventurous, outdoor activities. 

The Instinct 3 is the first of the series to sport an AMOLED screen, which Gamin promises will offer “vivid, high resolution everyday.” Alternatively, you can opt for the Solar model which features a built-in solar lens that harnesses the power of the sun more efficiently than the Instinct 2. 

In fact, Garmin claims that when compared to Instinct 2 Solar, the 50mm Instinct 3 Solar gets more than five times the battery life in GPS mode when solar charging, resulting in the possibility of unlimited battery life. 

The AMOLED model, on the other hand, can last for up to a solid 24 days between charges when in smartwatch mode. 

Regardless of the model you opt for, both are fitted with a torch which not only provides variable intensities but also a red light and strobe mode to help provide greater awareness while out in the dark.

Garmin Instinct 3 flashlights
Garmin Instinct 3 flashlight. Image Credit: Garmin

The Instinct 3 series is also built to MIL-STD 810 for thermal and shock resistance and the watches are water-rated up to a whopping 100 metres, making them the perfect companions for battling the elements while out on a trek or camping trip. 

Otherwise, in true Garmin fashion, you can monitor key health and wellness stats including your heart rate, sleep, heart rate variability (HRV) status and more. There’s also dedicated women’s health monitoring for menstrual cycle and pregnancy tracking too.

Instinct 3 smartwatches aside, Garmin has also unveiled the HRM 200 at CES – a heart rate monitor range that provides athletes with accurate heart rate and HRV data to help improve overall performance. 

Although there isn’t currently an exact date for launch, Garmin says the HRM 200 will have an RRP of £79.99

Both the AMOLED and Solar models of the Garmin Instinct 3 are available in either 45mm or 50mm sizes, with the former starting at £389.99 while the latter starts at a slightly cheaper £349.99. All smartwatches will launch from 10th January.

Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access