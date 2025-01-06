Garmin’s new Instinct 3 lineup is designed for outdoor adventures

Garmin has just announced the newest addition to its smartwatch lineup, the Instinct 3, at CES 2025.

Available in two options, AMOLED and Solar, the Garmin Instinct 3 is built for both everyday smartwatch use and for more adventurous, outdoor activities.

The Instinct 3 is the first of the series to sport an AMOLED screen, which Gamin promises will offer “vivid, high resolution everyday.” Alternatively, you can opt for the Solar model which features a built-in solar lens that harnesses the power of the sun more efficiently than the Instinct 2.

In fact, Garmin claims that when compared to Instinct 2 Solar, the 50mm Instinct 3 Solar gets more than five times the battery life in GPS mode when solar charging, resulting in the possibility of unlimited battery life.

The AMOLED model, on the other hand, can last for up to a solid 24 days between charges when in smartwatch mode.

Regardless of the model you opt for, both are fitted with a torch which not only provides variable intensities but also a red light and strobe mode to help provide greater awareness while out in the dark.

Garmin Instinct 3 flashlight. Image Credit: Garmin

The Instinct 3 series is also built to MIL-STD 810 for thermal and shock resistance and the watches are water-rated up to a whopping 100 metres, making them the perfect companions for battling the elements while out on a trek or camping trip.

Otherwise, in true Garmin fashion, you can monitor key health and wellness stats including your heart rate, sleep, heart rate variability (HRV) status and more. There’s also dedicated women’s health monitoring for menstrual cycle and pregnancy tracking too.

Instinct 3 smartwatches aside, Garmin has also unveiled the HRM 200 at CES – a heart rate monitor range that provides athletes with accurate heart rate and HRV data to help improve overall performance.

Although there isn’t currently an exact date for launch, Garmin says the HRM 200 will have an RRP of £79.99

Both the AMOLED and Solar models of the Garmin Instinct 3 are available in either 45mm or 50mm sizes, with the former starting at £389.99 while the latter starts at a slightly cheaper £349.99. All smartwatches will launch from 10th January.