Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar brings epic GPS battery life

Garmin has announced new Forerunner GPS running watches with plentiful options at both ends of the market. The Forerunner 255 and Forerunner 955 Series devices are available today.

The watches, which have been announced to coincide with Global Running Day, sound like a big step forward for the series and look set to provide a typically superb experience for those with varying budgets. All are available to buy from today.

Let’s start with the new flagship Forerunner 955 smartwatch series, designed for triathletes. The headliner is the Forerunner 955 Solar model, which provides a new Power Glass charging capability that can fuel the device for up to 49 hours in GPS mode, and 20 days in smartwatch mode. The solar charging is the key upgrade over the Forerunner 945 Series.

There’s also a new touchscreen interface within the full-colour, always on display, joining the normal five button physical controls. There’s now multi-band GPS and a new ‘training readiness’ feature using sleep, recovery and heart rate variability metrics to inform wearers how primed they are to take a shot at the personal best.

There’s also a new morning report with information about sleep, weather and workout suggestions. Runners will get real-time stamina insights when they’re out on foot or bike, while there’s a brand new race widget that can offer a performance prediction and much more.

The Forerunner 955 Solar is £599.99, while the standard edition is £519.99.

Meanwhile, the Forerunner 255 Series (below) promises improved support for triathletes, better battery life, new training modes and improved smartwatch features.

The Forerunner 255 and Forerunner 255 Music provide 46mm case sizes for £349, while the lighter 255S and 255S Music are 41mm and cost £299.99. Improvements over the Forerunner 245 include that aforementioned morning report, race widget, and HRV status updates. Garmin Pay is also on board the 200 series for the first time. The multi-band GPS is also available here too.

All watches are also available from today.