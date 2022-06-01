 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar brings epic GPS battery life

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Garmin has announced new Forerunner GPS running watches with plentiful options at both ends of the market. The Forerunner 255 and Forerunner 955 Series devices are available today.

The watches, which have been announced to coincide with Global Running Day, sound like a big step forward for the series and look set to provide a typically superb experience for those with varying budgets. All are available to buy from today.

Let’s start with the new flagship Forerunner 955 smartwatch series, designed for triathletes. The headliner is the Forerunner 955 Solar model, which provides a new Power Glass charging capability that can fuel the device for up to 49 hours in GPS mode, and 20 days in smartwatch mode. The solar charging is the key upgrade over the Forerunner 945 Series.

There’s also a new touchscreen interface within the full-colour, always on display, joining the normal five button physical controls. There’s now multi-band GPS and a new ‘training readiness’ feature using sleep, recovery and heart rate variability metrics to inform wearers how primed they are to take a shot at the personal best.

You might like…

Best Running Watch 2022: Apple, Garmin, Fitbit and more

Best Running Watch 2022: Apple, Garmin, Fitbit and more

Alastair Stevenson 2 weeks ago
Best Smartwatch 2022: Apple, Galaxy and more top the list

Best Smartwatch 2022: Apple, Galaxy and more top the list

Alastair Stevenson 2 weeks ago
Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: The Galaxy Watch 4 is this year’s Best Smartwatch

Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: The Galaxy Watch 4 is this year’s Best Smartwatch

Alastair Stevenson 8 months ago

There’s also a new morning report with information about sleep, weather and workout suggestions. Runners will get real-time stamina insights when they’re out on foot or bike, while there’s a brand new race widget that can offer a performance prediction and much more.

The Forerunner 955 Solar is £599.99, while the standard edition is £519.99.

Meanwhile, the Forerunner 255 Series (below) promises improved support for triathletes, better battery life, new training modes and improved smartwatch features.

The Forerunner 255 and Forerunner 255 Music provide 46mm case sizes for £349, while the lighter 255S and 255S Music are 41mm and cost £299.99. Improvements over the Forerunner 245 include that aforementioned morning report, race widget, and HRV status updates. Garmin Pay is also on board the 200 series for the first time. The multi-band GPS is also available here too.

All watches are also available from today.

Forerunner 255 series family image
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.