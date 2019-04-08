The Garmin Forerunner 235 has never been cheaper courtesy of the Amazon Spring Sale

The excellent Garmin Forerunner 235 is now its lowest ever price from Amazon UK, courtesy of its Amazon Spring Sale promotion.

The feature-packed Garmin Forerunner 235 is available today with a whopping £60 off its usual price, meaning you can pick one up for just £139.99 – the lowest price it’s ever been sold by Amazon UK. But you don’t want to hang around if you’re after one as this deal is for one day only.

Now that spring is here and the days are getting longer, there’s no better time to get out there and get running. Whether you’re starting out or an avid runner already, the Garmin Forerunner 235 running watch is a great way to log all of those miles.

Garmin makes some of our favourite running watches (just have a look at our Best Running Watches guide). While we haven’t reviewed the Forerunner 235, it does feature many of the same functions we’ve grown fond of from other models.

First off, it works alongside the Garmin Connect app to pull all of your data into once place. This lets you wear the Forerunner 235 like a Fitbit-esque activity tracker when you’re not out pounding the pavements. This helps you make healthier decisions day-to-day so you get out and walk more, as well as tracking your sleep overnight.

You can also get smartphone notifications from your wrist, adding some extra smartwatch functionality. The Forerunner 235 will pair with iOS or Android devices.

There’s built-in GPS for when you do go out for some outdoor exercise, letting you accurately track distance and pace, and leaving you with a map of your route afterwards. Perfect for showing off how far you’ve ran. The big display makes seeing the all-important metrics a breeze while out exercising, too.

On the back there’s a heart rate monitor so you can track your heart rate zones as well as being used to calculate your VO2 Max. This is a great way to keep tabs on your (hopefully) improving fitness levels over time and is a great motivator. The Forerunner 235 has proven to be a hit with Amazon customers with an average 4.2 out of 5 score from over 1,000 reviews to date.

Now that the Garmin Forerunner 235 is down to £139.99, it’s going to be an even more popular choice. But don’t forget, this price is for one day only thanks to the Amazon Spring Sale.

