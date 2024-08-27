Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Garmin Fenix 8 and Enduro 3 premium fitness watches announced

Jon Mundy

Garmin has announced two new fitness wearables in the high-end Fenix 8 and the lightweight Enduro 3.

The headline addition to the new Garmin Fenix 8 after the brilliant Garmin Fenix 7 – which we reviewed way back in early 2022 – is the choice of a vibrant OLED display. Alternatively, you’ll be able to specify an energy-saving solar charging lens.

While the new AMOLED model will still be able to get you a very respectable 29 days on a single charge, the so-called MIP screen (memory-in-pixel) will get you to a full 48 days.

Also notable is the fact that the Fenix 8 AMOLED models are available in three sizes: 43mm, 47mm, and 51mm, whereas the solar charging model comes in just 47mm and 51mm.

Garmin Fenix 8 family
Image: Garmin

There’s a new rugged design with leakproof metal buttons, an optional titanium bezel and optional scratch-resistant sapphire lens. The leakproof elements should come in handy for the Fenix 8’s new dive features, with a 40-meter dive-rated case and support for scuba and apnea dive activities.

Garmin has added some voice-activated capabilities, with available voice commands like “start a strength training activity”, “set a timer for 5 minutes”, and “save waypoint” available to use without a connected smartphone.

There’s also an added LED flashlight this time around, with variable intensities. A red light and strobe mode should come in handy when exercising in dark environments.

Mapping and navigation has always been a Garmin strength, and the Fenix 8 takes a step forward with terrain contours on TopoActive maps, dynamic round-trip routing, and preloaded maps for thousands of golf courses and ski resorts around the world.

You can order the Garmin Fenix 8 now, with prices starting from a rather hefty £869.99 / $999.99.

Garmin Enduro 3

The Garmin Enduro 3 is targeted at ultra-endurance athletes, with a lighter-than-ever weight of 63g and best-in-class solar battery life. It’ll last you 320 hours in GPS mode with solar charging, even with the always-on display active.

There’s just the one size on offer, with a 51mm titanium bezel. The screen is covered by a scratch-resistant sapphire lens. Like the Fenix 8 there’s a built-in LED flashlight.

Garmin Enduro 3
Image: Garmin

On the workout front the Garmin Enduro 3 can provide trail run VO2 max insights, grade-adjusted pace and NextFork Map Guides. Meanwhile, when you set a target destination for a run, it’ll provide dynamic round-trip routing to keep you on schedule. There’s the same access to contoured TopoActive maps, as well as all those golf course and ski resort maps.

The Garmin Enduro 3 is available to order now at a price of £769.99 / $899.99.

