Garmin Fenix 7 and Venu 2 Plus images leak ahead of CES 2022

Leaked images of the Garmin Fenix 7, Venu 2 Plus, Epix Gen2 and Instinct 2 suggest a refresh of Garmin’s current smartwatch line is coming very soon.

WinFuture has leaked what could be the next lineup in the Garmin smartwatch series, including a new Fenix 7 model.

Garmin Fenix 7

The Fenix 7 series will consist of three models, according to the leak, with the standard Fenix 7 model, the Garmin Fenix 7S and the Garmin Fenix 7X. All three of these models are rumoured to be made of reinforced plastic and stainless steel, to make them more durable.

Plus, you can expect to see an integrated solar panel on these smartwatches that should be able to charge the battery of some variants while you’re on the move.

The Garmin Fenix 7 (left) and Garmin Fenix 7S (right). Image from WinFuture

It also looks like the standard model will come in only black, while the Garmin 7S looks to have an all-white variation, as well as an option with a rose gold frame, as seen by the leaked image above.

Garmin Venu 2 Plus

The next smartwatch that was leaked was the Venu 2 Plus, which will have 50-meter water resistance and built-in GPS. This will allow you to track your outdoor walks without a smartphone present.

This variation’s back cover also has ‘Music’ ingrained, which suggests that it will have a focus on music storage and offline music playback.

Garmin Venu 2 Plus Image from WinFuture

Garmin Instinct 2 and 2S

The Garmin Instinct 2 and Instinct 2S comes with a built-in GPS as well as heart monitoring, a step counter and a sleep counter. Both models also pack in e-ink displays, which provide a longer battery life between charges.

The leaked images below prove that the Instinct has retained some of its rugged looks from the original model released back in 2018. However, it’s not quite clear how Instinct 2 and 2S differ, though it’s possible that the 2S is the smaller option of the two.

Garmin Instinct 2 (left) and Garmin Instinct 2S (right) Image from WinFuture

Garmin Epix Gen2

Finally, the last smartwatch revealed in the leak is the Garmin Epix Gen2. This has a circular face, a switch up from the square watch face that the first Epix smartwatch debuted with back in 2015.

The Epix Gen2 is also rumoured to have built-in GPS, a blood oxygen sensor, a heart rate monitor as well as sleep tracking capabilities. It’s also supposedly made of fibreglass-reinforced polycarbonate and stainless steel, with water-resistance of up to 100 meters.

Garmin Epix Gen2 Image from WinFuture

It seems that we may not be waiting much longer for Garmin to officially announce its new lineup. CES 2022 is now just weeks away, and it’s possible that Garmin will make a big reveal at the event, so keep your eyes peeled on Trusted Reviews, as we’ll be updating you the moment more smartwatch news is announced.