YouTuber raises over $330k for transgender charity playing Donkey Kong 64 on Twitch

This past weekend saw hundreds of thousands of pounds raised for transgender charity Mermaids during a Donkey Kong 64 charity stream.

Hbomberguy, an internet personality known for gaming analysis and in-depth video essays began the stream with an aim of completing the game in its entirety with all collectibles, coins and other secrets discovered.

After an ungodly 55 hours, he accomplished this. The stream was accompanied by multiple guest appearances by popular writers, internet personalities and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a new member of the US Congress.

It blew past all expectations for Hbomberguy, real name Harry Brewis, who only expected to raise a few thousand pounds to spite comedian Graham Lineham.

Lineham’s social media presence and postings on websites like Mumsnet previously caused The National Lottery to review a £500,000 grant to Mermaids, a charity which supports transgender/gender non-conforming children and their families.

“I chose to support [Mermaids] because as a person living in Britain, I find the media discussion around this issue to be woefully misinformed, and I’d like to do my bit to help support the people who do the hard work of contributing to people’s thinking on an issue.”

Graham Linehan, a comedy writer who did some work on a good show 20 years ago, a very normal man who is very angry about trans people all day nowadays, went on Mumsnet and told them to email the National Lottery en masse…

“Well done, Graham… now, tons of people know about Mermaids, and support them just to spite you!”

It’s been wonderful seeing the gaming community come together to raise money for such a good cause, especially when it laughs in the face of prejudice and looks toward positivity.

That, and Donkey Kong 64 is a nightmare to get through without nailing all the collectibles, so it’s a feat worth commending alongside a ludicrous amount of money raised. Bravo!

