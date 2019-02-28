You’ll have to pay extra to play classic Resident Evil games on Nintendo Switch

Trending:

Jade King

Capcom has released the digital prices for Resident Evil 4, Remake and 0 on Nintendo Switch, and they aren’t exactly cheap.

With all three titles retailing for £15.99 on other platforms, the digital release on Nintendo Switch will be an eye-watering £29.99.

Yep, that’s almost double the price, meaning that Switch owners are once again subject to a ‘console tax’ of sorts when it comes to titles on the portable console.

European players only have access to digital versions, while North America can purchase a select few in physical form. Oh, and they’re $29.99 over there, too.

This price hike is really hard to swallow, even if the trio of games are all worth experiencing in their own right. It’s a shame, and will unfortunately turn off some unless Capcom or Nintendo makes a change.

Resident Evil 2 is the latest title in the series to release, acting as a stellar remake to the 1998 classic. It’s excellent, earning 9/10 in our review:

‘It translates the 1998 original onto modern hardware with an experience that feels fresh, exciting and absolutely terrifying to play.

Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield deliver uniquely excellent campaigns who, despite clearly being cut from the same cloth, distinguish themselves enough to make this the definitive version of the beloved classic.’

Are you willing to pay extra for these classic Resident Evil games on Nintendo Switch? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @trustedreviews.