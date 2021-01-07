You can pick up Star Wars Battlefront 2 for free on PC next week

Epic Games has announced that Star Wars Battlefront 2: Celebration Edition will be available for free on its digital storefront from next week.

The company has developed a reputation for giving games away for free on the Epic Games Store since it launched, having offered selection of excellent titles over the recent festive period alone.

It has provided players with ample incentive to install the client and pick up a number of games for free with absolutely no strings attached. It’s a strategy we find impossible to critique, although it hasn’t exactly forced Steam to make any major changes to its own.

From January 14 until January 21, Star Wars Battlefront 2: Celebration Edition will be available for all users to claim and keep forever. This is the best version of Battlefront 2, complete with all downloadable content, a revamped progression session and plenty of engrossing multiplayer modes to delve into.

There’s also the solo campaign, which is a brief yet enjoyable adventure which takes place before the events of The Force Awakens following the Death Star’s sudden destruction. It’s likely that such a freebie will bring thousands of new and existing players back into the fold, which is certainly no bad thing.

Upon its release in 2017, Star Wars Battlefront 2 was subject to a number of controversies due to its reliance on lootboxes and a progression system that required an excessive amount of grinding to earn heroes and other unlockables. This meant it simply wasn’t very fun to play, and since then DICE has made a number of huge changes to the space opera shooter.

It’s now in a far better state, with the Celebration update transforming it into something that is genuinely worth playing. Now it’s set to be completely free on PC, there is no better time to jump in and try it for yourself.