You can now play Skyrim at 60fps on PS5 thanks to a new mod

Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim is now playable on PS5 at a silky smooth 60 frames per second thanks to a new user-created mod.

Fallout 4 received similar treatment in recent months, with players uncovering that both the PS5 and Xbox Series X are capable of running the post-apocalyptic RPG at a much higher performance thanks to mods in the Bethesda Creation Club.

You don’t need to pay for the mod or anything, just head to the in-game mod menu and install it from there (via GamesRadar). All you need to do now is reset the game and it should be running in the new and improved performance metric. However, in order to still earn trophies you will need to delete the mod, but don’t worry, things will still be operating at 60fps.

One of the biggest drawbacks of mods like this on consoles is they disable trophies and achievements by default, afraid that players might uncover an unfair advantage. Given that a higher framerate isn’t a super secret way to cheat the game, it’s a relief you can supersede such restrictions really easily.

Skyrim hasn’t been natively released on the PS5, but you can jump into the PS4 release via backward compatibility and still benefit from the improved hardware. Because of this, you won’t find it in our list of best ps5 games, but it’s likely only a matter of time until the platform receives a dedicated port of its own.

Bethesda is currently working on Starfield, a sci-fi adventure which will be its first new IP in several decades. Fingers crossed it will hugely expand upon the formula introduced by modern iterations of Fallout and Elder Scrolls, since they are a tinsy bit outdated at this point. Sadly, release information on it remains basically unknown at this point.

