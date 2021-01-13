You can get spooky platformer Little Nightmares for free on PC right now

To celebrate the upcoming launch of Little Nightmares 2, Bandai Namco has announced it is giving away the original game for a limited time.

Developed by Tarsier Studios, Little Nightmares is a spooky platformer filled with morbidly creative ideas. It’s definitely worth jumping into, especially when the price of entry is completely free from today until January 17.

The game is currently available on the Bandai Namco website, although it seems that demand has proven so severe that you will need to join a waiting list before gaining access to a code. An Epic Games Store account will also be required according to the press release.

A playable demo has also been released for Little Nightmares 2 across PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Players will be able to experience the very first level which introduces a number of narrative and gameplay elements that will be present in the full experience.

Little Nightmares 2 will launch on February 11 across PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. I recently spend two hours with the opening levels and came away both horrified and impressed with what Tarsier Studios has achieved with the sequel:

“Builds upon everything that made its predecessor such a spooky delight, enhancing its scope and mechanical ambition in equal measure. Judging from the early hours, it’s shaping up to be a horror adventure well worth playing, and can’t wait to see what horrors await me in the full release next month.”

The original Little Nightmares is also a part of Xbox Live Games with Gold this month, if you’re an active subscriber and fancy playing it on console instead of PC. It’s clear Bandai Namco wants to drum up hype for the sequel as we move closer and closer to its release.

