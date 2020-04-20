You can get Just Cause 4 for free right now – here’s how

Just Cause 4 is an epic and explosive adventure. Players take on the role of secret agent Rico Rodriguez whose missions take him all over the island of Solis, driving, fighting and blowing up loads and loads of stuff. Right now, it’s completely free on the Epic Games store.

As part of the platform’s drive to lure gamers away from market leader, Steam, Epic Games Store has been offering a game for free every week for ages now. Right now, gamers can get not only Just Cause 4, but also take a free road-trip through 1970’s Italy, in Wheels of Aurelia.

Related: The best free games you can play right now (on every platform)

If you’re interested in bagging Just Cause 4 or Wheels of Aurelia for free, move fast. This offer ends on Thursday.

When we got our hands on Just Cause 4 we were pretty impressed. Our hands-on reads:

“Just Cause 4 feels like a genuinely solid improvement over its predecessor with refined systems, a gorgeous world and plenty of tornadoes… Avalanche Studios has clearly come to the realisation that true enjoyment of Just Cause 4 comes from allowing the player to experiment with its systems with their own devices, free to see how this vast, complicated world ticks in response to every minute of action. “Uninspired story missions and gunplay that lacks a real sense of impact remain, but all other components have been refined to a shiny polish that makes them a delight to interact with. For Just Cause 4, this might just be enough to supersede the series’ past failings.”

Related: Best PS4 Games (April 2020) – 13 titles you definitely need in your collection

Wheels of Aurelia offers a nice change of pace, in comparison to Just Cause 4. You won’t be blowing cars up left, right and centre. You will be touring them around Italy.

There is the occasional police chase though and an appealing art-style. Take a look at the trailer above to get an idea of what’s on offer in Wheels of Aurelia.

If you want to get either of these games, completely free, simply head over to EpicGames.com

Staff Writer George recently joined the Trusted Reviews team after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student and won 'BBC…