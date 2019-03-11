Yet another Crackdown is available to download for free on Xbox One

Microsoft has made Crackdown 2 available for free on Xbox One for all players to download.

Now, both the original Crackdown and its polarising sequel are up for grabs with no extra catch. Once added to your library they’re yours to keep forever.

Developed by Ruffian Games, Crackdown 2 wasn’t quite as well received as its predecessor, having been criticised for its bland world design and sudden addition of zombie-like enemies that simply weren’t that fun to fight.

However, it did enhance the co-operative multiplayer by upping it to four players while also introducing a bunch of interesting competitive modes. For free, it’s definitely worth a punt.

This marks the second Crackdown title to be made available for free on Xbox One following the release of the third instalment back in February.

We rewarded Crackdown 3 three stars in our review, feeling underwhelmed by its bland open-world and dry, repetitive objectives:

‘I can’t help but feel that a bigger, better and arguably more ambitious vision of Crackdown 3 existed before this incarnation – one that would have made use of the cloud technology Microsoft so proudly boasted about only a few years ago. Now it feels like a pipedream, as we’re left with a serviceable yet forgettable world to explore.’

The original Crackdown has been enhanced for Xbox One X with improved performance and 4K resolution support, meaning it looks lovely on the right display.

Will you be revisiting Crackdown 2 or checking it out for the first time? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @trustedreviews.