Yakuza 7: Like a Dragon will be a launch title for Xbox Series X

SEGA and Microsoft have confirmed that Yakuza 7: Like a Dragon will be a launch title for its Xbox Series X when it arrives later this year.

The unexpected launch title was announced during today’s Xbox 20/20, marking the first time we’ve heard about the western localisation since its Japanese launch late last year. At the time of writing, it remains a PS4 exclusive in that territory.

Given its status as a launch title or the new console, players can expect enhanced visuals, performance and resolution compared to other platforms – which will presumably be PS4 and PC in the West given the series history as a predominantly PlayStation property.

Yakuza 7 will also support Microsoft’s Smart Delivery system, meaning those who purchase on Xbox One will automatically be upgraded to the Xbox Series X version without any additional cost. This includes your saves and achievements too, so there’s no need to start over.

Related: Best Xbox Series X Games

Like a Dragon is a brave departure for the series, abandoning the series’ beat-em-up roots in favour of a traditional turn-based battle system with a deeper focus on strategy. You will need to utilise an abundance of different skills and characters to emerge victorious in most battles.

This entry also adopts a new protagonist in the form of Ichiban Kasuga, with Kazuma Kiryu’s iconic story coming to a close in Yakuza 6. This new face will be accompanied by an abundance of new faces, locations and themes being incorporated into the narrative we can’t wait to see for ourselves.

Nailing such an exclusive is a big departure for Microsoft’s usual portfolio, showing that it’s hoping to diversify its selection of games moving into the next generation. Big exclusives like Halo Infinite and Hellblade: Senua’s Sega remain part of the conversation, but it’s exciting to see a greater variety of titles on offer moving forward.

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (…