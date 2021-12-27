XPG Vault mouse concept can store an entire PC games library

Imagine being able to carry around your entire (ok, some) of your PC games library around in the form of the mouse you use to whoop online foes like government mules?

That’s the CES 2022 pitch from accessory maker XPG, which has just announced a new gaming mouse with 1TB of storage on board.

The concept XPG Vault mouse, which hooks up to a terminal of your choosing via a USB-C cable has a built-in SSD that’ll put “your gaming library, in the palm of your hand.” The current prototype offers 1TB of storage (probably enough for a good few AAA games with all the fixings) running at 985MB/s.

In a press release (via Engadget) There’s also a mention of game launcher software that “promises to make your gaming libraries conveniently portable and a higher level of game integration with XPG Prime Software Ecosystem.”

There’s no word on if or when the mouse will make it into production and out into the wild, but it’s an interesting pitch given the modern penchant for portability. Of course it’ll still require the gamer to plug into a PC capable of running those games at a good standard, but it could be a great option for those who love to play away from their command centre.

Mice with storage have been around for a while, but they’ve mostly been deployed to ensure gamers preferred macro settings are preserved for gaming sessions on different PCs, without the need to reprogramme.

This concept takes things to another level, so it’ll be interesting to see whether the reception at CES 2022 – scheduled to begin next week despite a spate of cancellations from major players like Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Intel et al – sees this go from concept to reality in short order.

Would you welcome the ability to carry your games library around in a peripheral? Or are you happier to see the developments in cloud computing that enables your library to be accessed anywhere? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.