XCOM: Chimera Squad is a new standalone strategy experience, and it’s coming next week

2K and Firaxis Games have announced XCOM: Chimera Squad, a standalone strategy experience set to arrive on PC later this month.

Emerging completely out of the blue, Chimera Squad is from the creators of the critically acclaimed Enemy Unknown and XCOM 2, taking what made them great and crafting something completely new.

Taking place five years after the event of XCOM 2 in a world where humans, hybrids and aliens now work together in the hopes of forging a new civilization, Chimera Squad features an eccentric cast of characters ranging from hardened mercenaries to highly-intelligent aliens.

This new vision of society has banded together in a new metropolis known as City 31. However, not everyone agrees with this new vision of peace, with evil forces aiming to overthrow all of the progress made in favour of chaos and disorder. As Chimera Squad, it’s your job to stop them.

“We’re inspired by our passionate community and excited by the opportunity to create a dynamic, innovative, and unique XCOM experience for both fans of our games and new players in XCOM:Chimera Squad,”said Steve Martin, President of Firaxis Games”

XCOM: Chimera Squad is set to launch on April 24, 2020 exclusively for PC at a retail price of $19.99/£16.99, meaning it’s dropping only a week or so after this announcement. For fans of the franchise, this is bound to be a lovely little surprise. For the first week or so of sale, it will be available at a special introductory price of £8.50.

Chimera Squad will feature similar gameplay mechanics to the base game, although will shake things up with a few unique additions. You’ll have 11 squad members to choose from, each of which has a bespoke personality and abilities to utilise during battle. Changes have also been made to the turn system and how exactly members will arrive on the scene before each mission.

Missions will consist of linear, explosive encounters accompanied by an unfolding narrative which will expand upon the existing XCOM universe. This isn’t a fully-fledged sequel, but does take the events of previous games into account. Perhaps it’s a stepping stone for XCOM 3?

