xCloud beta launches for all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers tomorrow

Microsoft is launching the xCloud beta on Android tomorrow (August 11) and is allowing all current Game Pass Ultimate subscribers an opportunity to get a pre-launch look at the forthcoming streaming service.

The xCloud service will go live on September 15, but Microsoft is serving up early access via a new version of the Game Pass Beta app currently available on the Google Play store. The new app will go live at 6am Pacific Time (2pm BST) on August 11 and current beta users will receive a notification informing them it is available.

Although some games will be available to stream via the cloud, a Microsoft spokesperson told Trusted Reviews the new beta is in no way indicative of the final launch line-up. Microsoft says the new beta app is largely to assist with the company’s migration process to the full app ahead of the full launch on September 15.

“As we approach the launch of cloud gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on September 15, we’re entering a limited beta period to ensure a smooth transition of the cloud gaming experience to the Xbox Game Pass app on Android,” the Microsoft spokesperson told us.

“Existing Xbox Game Pass (Beta) app users will get the opportunity to test a subset of the available titles as we ready the experience for broader availability next month. This limited beta is critical to providing the best possible experience for members at launch and should not be considered indicative of the final experience or library.”

The beta will be accessible to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers in all 22 countries where xCloud streaming will be available, from tomorrow, the UK included. You’ll need an Android device running 6.0 or higher and a compatible wireless controller.

Microsoft says it is prioritising the Android launch as it continues to look for a way to bring the exciting platform to iOS. Right now the App Store rules prohibit the hosting of the service because individual games are not being submitted for review by the Apple staff.

The company has won praise for offering the xCloud service to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers at no additional cost.

