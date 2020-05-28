Xbox Series X will be compatible with “thousands” of games at launch

Microsoft has expanded upon how backwards compatibility will work on Xbox Series X, confirming that “thousands of games” will be supported on the console at launch.

Writing on the Xbox Wire, the company has expanded on the upcoming platform’s approach to backwards compatibility and how it will work to improve both visuals and performance of select experiences.

“Backwards compatible games run natively on the Xbox Series X hardware, running with the full power of the CPU, GPU and the SSD. No boost mode, no downclocking, the full power of the Xbox Series X for each and every backward compatible game,” reads the post from Microsoft’s Jason Ronald.

Titles from the Xbox 360 and original Xbox will be subject to improved load times thanks to the newly implemented SSD, while also running on the maximum performance intended for the initial platform. At times, this could even be doubled if your display can accommodate the increase in framerate.

In addition to enhanced loading times and performance, Xbox Series X will also utilise an innovative new HDR reconstruction technique which can implement the feature into games that didn’t originally feature it. If executed well, this could be positively transformative in bringing older games into the modern era.

When the Xbox Series X launches later this year, players will be free to log into their Xbox Live profile and download all of their compatible existing library. This is a massive deal, since it means you won’t need to dish out hundreds of pounds to play a handful of games on your shiny new console. Instead, the ones you already own will be better than ever.

It will be fascinating to observe how backwards compatibility will continue to grow once the console has arrived. Microsoft hasn’t confirmed whether it will continue to adapt existing Xbox 360 and Xbox games once the platform is commonplace, since it stopped doing so a number of months ago. There’s also the matter of Xbox One games, could they receive similar upgrades thanks to the new console’s improved hardware? Only time will tell, but we’re excited to see more.

