Xbox Series X UI will finally look as good as the games

Microsoft is planning on ensuring the Xbox Series X Dashboard user interface looks as swank as the gaming experiences it facilitates.

The latest version of the Xbox Update Preview includes a new 4K Dashboard, which is a nice upgrade over the current 1080p experience. Right now the company isn’t adding HDR to the mix.

In a post on the Xbox Wire blog, Microsoft said the update is coming to Insiders in the Alpha ring initially, which is the group of testers who generally get to sample all of the new features first.

If past form is anything to go by, it will be rolled out as standard eventually, giving all Series X (and probably Series S users) the improved resolution, if they have access to a 4K TV or monitor. That, however, is likely to be a few months from now, along with the Night Mode addition also in the works.

The blog post says: “With today’s update, Alpha Insiders on Xbox Series X consoles connected to a 4K display can begin flighting an increased resolution UI. This change means Home, Guide, and other areas of the UI will be displayed in a higher native resolution for increased sharpness and text readability.”

The addition of a 4K UI has already gone over well with Insiders on the official subreddit community, with poster AnXboxDude commenting: “Just got the build installed and the entire home UI is so much sharper and the resolution boot to icons and text is definitely noticeable. Those who comment and say it looks the same, I’m not really sure what you’re looking at.”

Elsewhere the build listed 2109.210813-2200 includes some fixes for known bugs with audio, Dolby Vision HDR and the Edge browser, which may not be evident to every day Xbox Series S/X gamers anyway.

Microsoft is still battling supply problems that have meant both new Xbox consoles are continually hard to get ahold of, but the company continues to work behind the scenes to make the experience better for those lucky enough to snag a console.