Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Xbox Series X UI will finally look as good as the games

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Microsoft is planning on ensuring the Xbox Series X Dashboard user interface looks as swank as the gaming experiences it facilitates.

The latest version of the Xbox Update Preview includes a new 4K Dashboard, which is a nice upgrade over the current 1080p experience. Right now the company isn’t adding HDR to the mix.

In a post on the Xbox Wire blog, Microsoft said the update is coming to Insiders in the Alpha ring initially, which is the group of testers who generally get to sample all of the new features first.

If past form is anything to go by, it will be rolled out as standard eventually, giving all Series X (and probably Series S users) the improved resolution, if they have access to a 4K TV or monitor. That, however, is likely to be a few months from now, along with the Night Mode addition also in the works.

The blog post says: “With today’s update, Alpha Insiders on Xbox Series X consoles connected to a 4K display can begin flighting an increased resolution UI. This change means Home, Guide, and other areas of the UI will be displayed in a higher native resolution for increased sharpness and text readability.”

The addition of a 4K UI has already gone over well with Insiders on the official subreddit community, with poster AnXboxDude commenting: “Just got the build installed and the entire home UI is so much sharper and the resolution boot to icons and text is definitely noticeable. Those who comment and say it looks the same, I’m not really sure what you’re looking at.”

You might like…

Best Xbox Series X/S Monitors: Official ‘Designed for Xbox’ displays

Best Xbox Series X/S Monitors: Official ‘Designed for Xbox’ displays

Upcoming Xbox Series X Games 2021: Halo Infinite, Fable, Avowed, and more

Upcoming Xbox Series X Games 2021: Halo Infinite, Fable, Avowed, and more

Best Xbox Series S/X Games: All the best games at launch and beyond

Best Xbox Series S/X Games: All the best games at launch and beyond

Elsewhere the build listed 2109.210813-2200 includes some fixes for known bugs with audio, Dolby Vision HDR and the Edge browser, which may not be evident to every day Xbox Series S/X gamers anyway.

Microsoft is still battling supply problems that have meant both new Xbox consoles are continually hard to get ahold of, but the company continues to work behind the scenes to make the experience better for those lucky enough to snag a console.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.