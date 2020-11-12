Those Xbox Series X ‘smoking’ videos are preposterous fakes

As if the continuing spread of online misinformation during the US election hasn’t been enough, we’ve got a little fake news permeating the gaming world too.

Alarming videos of the new Xbox Series X seemingly billowing smoke due to so-called overheating concerns have been circulating across the internet since they began reaching early adopters on Tuesday.

Well, folks, they’re fakes. Unequivocal fakes.

Clips like the one below, which have appeared on Reddit and Twitter and have been shared widely, appear to show plumes of smoke emerging from the top console’s top vent.

However, it turns out the effect can easily be created with a vape or an e-cigarette. That was illustrated by the Spanish language Xbox Studio news platform (via Eurogamer), which recreated the prank. Apparently, all you need to do is blow smoke into the bottom of the console to mimic the effect (cue ‘blow smoke up your ass’ jokes).

Unfortunately, some usually reputable news sources (mentioning no names) decided to report this as an actual issue, leading to further spread of the fakery. However, there’s no ‘smoking gun’ to be seen here and you can see for yourselves below:

The site clarified: “For the English people: I want to show you, how, with a vapour and turning off the console, you can make a situation that looks like the console is “On Fire”.”

Why anyone would be inclined to carry out such a plan and share it far and wide is anyone’s guess. Just know that this isn’t real and it shouldn’t discourage you from hitching your wagon to the new Xbox consoles. At least we got a couple of good memes out of it, hey?

One potential issue Microsoft might be keeping an eye on comes via reports from some users suggesting the Xbox Series X and Series S consoles are making a strange clicking noise (via Polygon). There’s a couple of examples below.

Microsoft has not specifically addressed this alleged issue but is advising anyone experiencing problems to visit their hardware support pages.

