Inside Xbox: All the big Series X news and announcements from today’s stream

Today saw Microsoft provide us with our very first look at next-generation gameplay on Xbox Series X, placing a particular focus on third-party titles coming to the platform in the years and months to come.

While some fans might be disappointed that Halo Infinite and Hellblade 2: Senua’s Saga won’t be surfacing until a future instalment of Xbox 20/20 – the company’s new monthly show – but that doesn’t mean there weren’t plenty of announcements to get excited about.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla was the show’s headliner, with Ubisoft unveiling our very first glimpse of gameplay for the open-world blockbuster. It looks fantastic and continues to transform the franchise into an RPG juggernaut.

This particular entry will take players to Great Britain, Norway and Scandinavia during The Viking Age. You’ll do battle with a fierce variety of weapons across the continent, while also building your own Viking setting with its own buildings, characters and distinct personality.

Yakuza 7: Like a Dragon was another major announcement, confirmed as a launch title for Xbox Series X. Given its reputation as a long-running PlayStation franchise, the turn-based sequel emerging on Microsoft’s platform came as a welcome surprise.

Featuring a new location, new lead protagonist and new battle system; Yakuza 7 is a bold departure for SEGA’s beloved franchise, so a change in lead platform is quite fitting. Having already launched in Japan as a PS4 exclusive, we can’t wait for the western release later this year.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 was also confirmed for Xbox Series X, which is excellent news for fans of the cult series. Having suffered a delay in recent months, the presentation provided us with a much-needed update alongside confirmation that it should be arriving in just a few month’s time.

While it’s expected, Madden NFL 21 will be coming to Xbox Series X with the annual arrival of improved visuals, mechanics and features. We expect other sporting sims such as FIFA 21 and NFL are also in the works, with announcements to surface in the coming weeks.

Microsoft also made a point to highlight the importance of its Smart Delivery feature during today’s stream. This is essentially a new system which provides players with a free copy of a game’s Xbox Series X version if they already own it on the company’s other platforms. Saves, achievements and other elements should carry over seamlessly.

Other announcements through the stream including DiRT 5 by Codemasters, Scarlet Nexus by Bandai Namco and a new horror experience by Bloober Team in the form of The Medium. We’ve compiled a full list of all the game below for you to make things a little easier:

