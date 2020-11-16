Xbox Series X/S shortages to last until spring 2021, Microsoft says

Microsoft expects the next Xbox Series X and Series S consoles to remain hard to come by until well into 2021.

With immediate sell-outs of the limited stocks currently available, Microsoft says it will continue to struggle to meet demand until at least the spring. Xbox CFO Tim Stuart told the Jefferies Interactive Entertainment Virtual Conference that shortages may continue into the until April next year.

In comments transcribed by Seeking Alpha, he said: “I think we’ll continue to see supply shortages as we head into the post-holiday quarter, so Microsoft’s Q3, calendar Q1 [the period ending March 31, 2021].

“And then when we get to [Microsoft’s Q4, April-June 2021], all of our supply chain continuing to go full speed heading into kind of the pre-summer months.”

From April onwards, the situation will begin to improve and anyone who wants one should be able to easily nab a Series X or Series X console.

Stuart added: “We’ll have supply cranking over the next, what, 4, 5, 6 months. And that’s when I expect to see really that demand profile start to be met, which will be really, really great.”

Despite the lack of available units, Microsoft still says the Xbox Series S and Series X consoles have been the most successful launches in the gaming division’s history. The firm said it had sold more consoles in the first week than during any of the previous generation’s consoles.

Liz Hamren, CVP Gaming Experiences & Platforms, also acknowledged not everyone has managed to snag a console in the first week, with all retailers continuing to sell out almost instantly whenever new units go live.

She wrote: “We know that not everyone was able to get an Xbox Series X/S immediately and are working tirelessly with our partners around the world to bring as many new consoles to as many of you as possible over time and encourage you to check in with your local retailers directly for more details on availability in your market.”

