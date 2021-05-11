Xbox Series X/S Quick Resume gets quicker in May console update

Microsoft continues to crank out the monthly updates for Xbox Series X/S with May’s software boost enabling you go get back to your games even faster than before.

The update for this month features improvements to the Quick Resume feature, that enables users to dive back into games when they’ve left to play another. The new Quick(er) Resume feature will be faster and more reliable for the current and upcoming Xbox Series X games

Microsoft says it is now tagging games that support Quick Resume and you’ll be able to organise them as such, while also adding a shortcut to the group on your dashboard. Hence you’ll be able to see which games are full loaded and ready to hop back into at your convenience.

In a post on the Xbox Wire blog, Microsoft said: Quick Resume is a feature powered by the technical capabilities of the innovative Xbox Velocity Architecture in Xbox Series X|S. It lets you seamlessly switch between multiple games and resume gameplay instantly right from where you last left off. With this update, Quick Resume is getting even better, with improved reliability and faster load times.”

Elsewhere, the update brings passthrough audio for media apps like Disney Plus and Plex, for the best possible listening experience your hardware is capable of.

Once you’ve installed the update you can tick “allow passthrough” on the Xbox audio settings screen. You’ll see an indicator in the guide when you use a compatible media app with passthrough audio enabled.

Game Pass now has trailers, while there are some new dynamic backgrounds to play with.